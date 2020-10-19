What TV channel is Leeds v Wolves on? Kick off time & live stream

Leeds United have definitely regarded proper at dwelling since finishing their long-awaited return to the English top-flight.

They ran champions Liverpool shut on the opening day earlier than holding Manchester Metropolis to a 1-1 draw previous to the worldwide break.

Their powerful run of Premier League fixtures continues at tempo this weekend after they welcome Wolves to Elland Street.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s facet has struggled for early-season kind however took a step in the proper course with a hard-fought victory over Fulham.

These sides final met within the Premier League manner again in 2004 however the 2020 version guarantees to be fairly the battle.

When is Leeds v Wolves on TV?

Leeds v Wolves will happen on Monday nineteenth October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Wolves will kick off at 8pm.

The opposite Premier League sport happening tonight is West Brom v Burnley live at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Wolves on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Primary Occasion from 5pm.

live stream Leeds v Wolves on-line

Leeds v Wolves group information

Leeds: The potential of an ahead-of-schedule return for Pablo Hernandez may show to be an enormous increase for Marcelo Bielsa.

With Adam Forshaw persevering with his restoration from hip surgical procedure earlier this 12 months, Bielsa is unlikely to make many modifications from the facet that confronted Manchester Metropolis.

Wolves: Nuno will take pleasure in an virtually fully-fit squad to name upon with solely Fernando Marcal and Jonny Castro Otto set to overlook out.

Membership document signing Fabio Silva shall be hoping to get off the mark within the Premier League with Nelson Semedo anticipated to begin as effectively.

Our prediction: Leeds v Wolves

Whereas only a solitary level separates the 2 sides on the desk, Leeds have undoubtedly had a greater begin to the season.

Their hell-for-leather method has made for some fabulously entertaining clashes and seen them web 5 extra objectives than their Monday opponents.

Wolves shall be hoping to rekindle the type of kind that noticed them safe a seventh-place end final season however, at this early stage, three factors at Elland Street may show to be too tall an order.

Our prediction: Leeds 2-1 Wolves

