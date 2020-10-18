What TV channel is Leicester v Aston Villa on? Kick off time & live stream

Leicester and Aston Villa meet in a Midlands showdown between two sides who’ve began nicely within the Premier League 2020/21 season.

Regardless of having performed fewer Premier League fixtures than different groups, Aston Villa’s three wins out of three have pushed them up into second place for the time being.

Jack Grealish has been in glowing kind as soon as once more, whereas Ollie Watkins is within the groove for his new facet, leading to a staggering 7-2 win over Liverpool final time out.

Leicester have additionally discovered objectives very simple to return by, having put 4, 5 and three previous Burnley and Man Metropolis, however they have been plagued by West Ham in a 3-0 defeat final time out.

The Foxes’ limp efficiency was uncharacteristic of their season to date and Brendan Rodgers will hope his males can shake the gremlins out of their system in time for this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you could learn about methods to watch Leicester v Aston Villa on TV and on-line.

When is Leicester v Aston Villa on TV?

Leicester v Aston Villa will happen on Sunday 18th October 2020.

Try our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the most recent instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Aston Villa will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Everton v Liverpool within the Merseyside derby, which kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Leicester v Aston Villa on?

You may watch this sport solely live on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace from 7:15pm.

The sport will price a one-off price of £14.95 with all charges going on to Premier League golf equipment concerned within the matches, versus the broadcasters, to make up for a scarcity of normal matchday earnings.

Try methods to watch Sky Sports activities Field Workplace right here.

Find out how to live stream Leicester v Aston Villa on-line

If you are going to buy a sport by way of Field Workplace, you’ll be able to select to get pleasure from it by way of TV or on-line by way of a live stream service.

Sky Sports activities Field Workplace might be streamed by way of a pc or a cellular system equivalent to a telephone or pill providing you with full flexibility to get pleasure from how you would like.

See our full information for extra Premier League video games on Sky Sports activities Field workplace.

Leicester v Aston Villa workforce information

Leicester: The Foxes have quite a few accidents to deal with right here. Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi and Daniel Amartey are out.

Centre-back duo Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans picked up accidents on worldwide responsibility, although Dennis Praet and James Maddison might make returns.

Aston Villa: The identical long-term absentees stay out: Wesley, Tom Heaton, Bjorn Engels and Kortney Hause.

Grealish didn’t characteristic a lot over the worldwide break, most likely a lot to the frustration of himself, however to the delight of membership boss Dean Smith.

Our prediction: Leicester v Aston Villa

All eyes will flip to Grealish and Watkins, however Ross Barkley could possibly be the one to observe for Villa this season. He is a terrific participant and can slot like a glove into the No.10 function.

First-team soccer will do him the world of excellent – with choices to purpose for up entrance (Watkins) and keen runners round him (Grealish), Barkley could possibly be set for a particular season.

Either side have objectives in them, however Villa have defended nicely this season and Leicester have suffered some hefty defensive blows within the final week. This could possibly be one other poor weekend for them.

Our prediction: Leicester 1-3 Aston Villa

Try our relaunched Soccer Occasions podcast that includes particular friends, FPL suggestions and match previews.

For the complete breakdown of what video games are developing take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

For those who’re in search of one thing else to observe take a look at our TV Information.