What TV channel is Leicester v Aston Villa on? Kick off time & live stream

Leicester and Aston Villa meet in a Midlands showdown between two sides who’ve began nicely within the Premier League 2020/21 season.

Regardless of having performed fewer Premier League fixtures than different groups, Aston Villa’s three wins out of three have pushed them up into second place for the time being.

Jack Grealish has been in glowing kind as soon as once more, whereas Ollie Watkins is within the groove for his new facet, leading to a staggering 7-2 win over Liverpool final time out.

Leicester have additionally discovered objectives very simple to return by, having put 4, 5 and three previous Burnley and Man Metropolis, however they had been stricken by West Ham in a 3-0 defeat final time out.

The Foxes’ limp efficiency was uncharacteristic of their season to this point and Brendan Rodgers will hope his males can shake the gremlins out of their system in time for this one.

When is Leicester v Aston Villa on TV?

Leicester v Aston Villa will happen on Sunday 18th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Aston Villa will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Everton v Liverpool within the Merseyside derby, which kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Leicester v Aston Villa on?

You’ll be able to watch this recreation completely live on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace from 7:15pm.

The sport will value a one-off charge of £14.95 with all charges going on to Premier League golf equipment concerned within the matches, versus the broadcasters, to make up for an absence of standard matchday revenue.

Learn how to live stream Leicester v Aston Villa on-line

If you are going to buy a recreation through Field Workplace, you’ll be able to select to take pleasure in it through TV or on-line by a live stream service.

Sky Sports activities Field Workplace could be streamed by a pc or a cell machine equivalent to a cellphone or pill supplying you with full flexibility to take pleasure in how you would like.

Leicester v Aston Villa workforce information

Leicester: The Foxes have numerous accidents to take care of right here. Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi and Daniel Amartey are out.

Centre-back duo Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans picked up accidents on worldwide responsibility, although Dennis Praet and James Maddison may make returns.

Aston Villa: The identical long-term absentees stay out: Wesley, Tom Heaton, Bjorn Engels and Kortney Hause.

Grealish didn’t function a lot over the worldwide break, in all probability a lot to the frustration of himself, however to the delight of membership boss Dean Smith.

Our prediction: Leicester v Aston Villa

All eyes will flip to Grealish and Watkins, however Ross Barkley may very well be the one to observe for Villa this season. He is a terrific participant and can slot like a glove into the No.10 position.

First-team soccer will do him the world of fine – with choices to purpose for up entrance (Watkins) and prepared runners round him (Grealish), Barkley may very well be set for a particular season.

Either side have objectives in them, however Villa have defended nicely this season and Leicester have suffered some hefty defensive blows within the final week. This may very well be one other poor weekend for them.

Our prediction: Leicester 1-3 Aston Villa

