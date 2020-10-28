What TV channel is Liverpool v Midtjylland on? Kick off time & live stream

Liverpool welcome Danish facet FC Midtjylland to Anfield on Tuesday evening within the second spherical of Champions League fixtures.

Having kicked-off their marketing campaign with a hard-fought win over Ajax in Amsterdam, the Reds might be hoping for extra of the identical of their first aggressive assembly with the Danish champions.

Midtjylland, who have already got their backs in opposition to the wall in Group D, might be hoping to bounce again from their opening day drubbing by the hands of Atalanta.

Liverpool’s confidence is steadily rising as they alter to life with out Virgil van Dijk and Tuesday’s fixture represents one other golden alternative for the brand new look backline to construct better coherence and understanding.

With that terrifying trio upfront and Diogo Jota knocking on the door, Midtjylland can have their palms full all evening lengthy.

When is Liverpool v FC Midtjylland on TV?

Liverpool v FC Midtjylland will happen on Tuesday 27 October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v FC Midtjylland will kick off at 8pm.

There are quite a few Champions League video games going down this week together with Marseille v Man Metropolis.

Liverpool v FC Midtjylland crew information

Liverpool: With Alisson returning behind the budding partnership of Fabinho and Joe Gomez, there have been encouraging indicators on the again for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp might obtain an extra increase with Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Thiago all in competition. Kostas Tsimikas and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain stay absent.

FC Midtjylland: The Danes must do with out Oliver Olsen and Kristian Riis, each of whom are sidelined for the journey to Merseyside.

Whereas a 4-2-3-1 has been the formation of selection for Midtjylland this season, it will be unsurprising change to one thing a bit extra on the defensive facet to fight Liverpool’s attacking menace.

Our prediction: Liverpool v FC Midtjylland

Liverpool are but to essentially hit their straps this season after a few shut calls on each the home and continental entrance. That being mentioned, you’d count on the English champions to brush their Danish opponents apart after Atalanta made mild work of them final week.

The Champions League debutants will nonetheless be cursing their luck having been lumped in a difficult group, however the prospect of taking over Liverpool at Anfield might be an apt motivator.

The Danes will definitely give their all for the complete ninety minutes, however in opposition to the may of Klopp’s Liverpool, it most likely received’t be sufficient.

Our prediction: Liverpool 4 – 0 FC Midtjylland

