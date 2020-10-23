What TV channel is Liverpool v Sheffield United on? Kick off time & live stream

Premier League champions Liverpool will hope to safe one other three factors in an more and more troublesome battle to defend their title when Sheffield United go to Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool are winless from their final two Premier League fixtures and drew the Merseyside derby with high-flying Everton final weekend.

They face Sheffield United after competing within the Champions League throughout midweek and can stay cautious of what this Blades aspect may throw at them.

Chris Wilder’s males are nonetheless chasing their first top-flight win of the marketing campaign however earned a degree with Fulham final time out.

United haven’t gained at Anfield since 1994 and victory right here would definitely trigger a shock at each ends of the desk.

When is Liverpool v Sheffield United on TV?

Liverpool v Sheffield United will happen on Saturday twenty fourth September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Sheffield United will kick off at 8pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Man Utd v Chelsea, which kicks off earlier than this tie at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Sheffield United on?

You’ll be able to watch this recreation solely live on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace.

The sport will value a one-off charge of £14.95 with all charges going on to Premier League golf equipment concerned within the matches, versus the broadcasters, to make up for an absence of normal matchday revenue.

Easy methods to live stream Liverpool v Sheffield United on-line

If you are going to buy a recreation through Field Workplace, you’ll be able to select to take pleasure in it through TV or on-line via a live stream service.

Sky Sports activities Field Workplace may be streamed via a pc or a cellular system similar to a telephone or pill providing you with full flexibility to take pleasure in how you would like.

Liverpool v Sheffield United crew information

Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk is out with a knee damage, whereas Thiago Alcantara may additionally miss this tie. Goalkeeper Alisson and defender Joel Matip might not be match.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is nonetheless injured however Naby Keita may get recreation time.

Sheffield United: John Fleck and Max Lowe are usually not anticipated to be again in time for Saturday, whereas Simon Moore and Jack O’Connell – who’re each injured – aren’t included within the Blades’ 25-man Premier League squad.

Billy Sharp could begin after scoring a late equaliser towards Fulham off the bench final weekend.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Sheffield United

Liverpool could have a raft of accidents and defensively the absence of Van Dijk is a priority – however even then the Reds ought to have sufficient firepower to breeze previous Sheffield United right here.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored within the 2-0 win over the Blades final season and it’s laborious to see how United maintain a clear sheet this time.

Certainly, this match may nicely be wrapped up by the break and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will probably be delighted if three factors additionally include a clear sheet.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Sheffield United

