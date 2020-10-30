What TV channel is Liverpool v West Ham on? Kick off time & live stream

Liverpool may end the weekend high of the desk in the event that they beat West Ham at Anfield on Saturday and different outcomes go their approach.

The defending champions have set an early tempo with Everton and Aston Villa after simply six Premier League fixtures performed within the season.

They host West Ham following a good 2-0 win over FC Midtjylland within the Champions League on Tuesday, the place Fabinho suffered a hamstring damage.

It means the Reds can be with out three first-team centre-backs for Saturday’s tie, which may entice West Ham to bomb ahead and search a victory.

The Hammers are unbeaten of their final 4 Premier League video games and may climb into the highest half of the desk themselves with the suitable end result on Merseyside.

When is Liverpool v West Ham on TV?

Liverpool v West Ham will happen on Saturday thirty first October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v West Ham will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Man Utd v Arsenal, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Liverpool v West Ham on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Major Occasion from 5pm.

You’ll be able to add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days mixed or decide up the entire sports activities package deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Learn how to live stream Liverpool v West Ham on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Liverpool v West Ham staff information

Liverpool: Fabinho’s recent damage means he is out, alongside Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip – though the latter would possibly simply make the bench. Jurgen Klopp should subsequently work out construction his defence for the arrival of West Ham.

Konstantinos Tsimikas could also be match to characteristic right here, whereas Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara are rated 50/50.

West Ham: Michail Antonio is the one damage concern for supervisor David Moyes and the 30-year-old can be assessed for a thigh drawback forward of Saturday’s recreation.

Ought to Antonio not characteristic then Sebastian Haller may get a uncommon begin up high, whereas Andriy Yarmolenko is pushing for a spot within the XI.

Our prediction: Liverpool v West Ham

Defensive accidents may effectively value Liverpool in opposition to West Ham right here if Antonio does begin for the Hammers.

Nevertheless, the Reds are additionally prone to come out in full pressure with the hope of blowing their guests away. Don’t be stunned if the tempo begins excessive, with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all prone to begin.

Liverpool can be examined right here however the champions ought to pinch the three factors, even when the sport is a good contest.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-1 West Ham

