What TV channel is Ludogorets v Tottenham on? Kick off time & live stream

Tottenham face a tough journey to Bulgaria to face Ludogorets within the third spherical of Europa League fixtures.

Spurs, who’ve struggled with consistency this season, will likely be seeking to bounce again from their shock loss to Royal Antwerp final week.

There have been encouraging indicators on the weekend, nevertheless, with Jose Mourinho’s new signings trying extra at dwelling whereas the sight of Gareth Bale scoring in a Tottenham shirt as soon as once more would have introduced a smile to the face of anybody with an affinity to the London membership.

Ludogorets presently prop up the standings in Group J and want to start out racking up some factors if they’re to face any likelihood of advancing to the following stage.

In opposition to a Spurs facet which have proven that proven vulnerabilities on a number of events, they may simply sniff the possibility of an upset.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you could find out about the best way to watch Ludogorets v Tottenham on TV and on-line.

When is Ludogorets v Tottenham on TV?

Ludogorets v Tottenham will happen on Thursday fifth November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Ludogorets v Tottenham will kick off at 5:55pm.

What TV channel is Ludogorets v Tottenham on?

The sport will likely be proven live on BT Sport 2 HD from 5:30pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15 per thirty days. You’ll be able to add the ‘Large Sport’ package deal for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV move.

The right way to live stream Ludogorets v Tottenham on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Ludogorets v Tottenham staff information

Ludogorets: The hosts don’t have any new health considerations to sweat over, with long-term accidents to Wanderson and Higinio Marin persevering with to rule the duo out of rivalry.

High scorer Claudio Kesuru will lead the road and will trigger Mourinho’s males just a few complications.

Tottenham: It is very uncommon that Jose Mourinho is in a position to name upon a totally match squad at Tottenham however he would possibly be capable to just do that for the journey to Hungary.

After overtly criticising the efficiency of his facet following heavy rotation for the loss to Antwerp, Mourinho will likely be reluctant to start out with something however his strongest facet.

Our prediction: Ludogorets v Tottenham

Tottenham got a fierce wake-up name in Belgium final week and will likely be determined to keep away from something comparable occurring once more within the group phases.

The Londoners will likely be on the races from the get go this time round and, ought to the whole lot go in line with plan, will make mild work of Ludogorets.

If Mourinho picks his strongest facet, it might be a protracted night time for the hosts.

Our prediction: Ludogorets o – 3 Tottenham

