What TV channel is Man City v Arsenal on? Kick off time & live stream

Arsenal head to Manchester City on Saturday searching for to take care of their robust begin to the season within the Premier League.

The Gunners went into the worldwide break having simply overwhelmed Sheffield United 2-1 at residence, whereas City drew 1-1 with Leeds.

And regardless of having performed simply three Premier League fixtures to this point, City are already enjoying catch-up within the title race.

Arsenal supervisor Mikel Arteta will come up in opposition to his former boss Pep Guardiola as soon as once more, with the previous having masterminded a 2-0 FA Cup semi-final win over his compatriot the final time these males met.

And with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang searching for to finish a three-game objective drought, the Gunners may effectively show difficult opposition for City this Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you must learn about learn how to watch Man City v Arsenal on TV and on-line.

When is Man City v Arsenal on TV?

Man City v Arsenal will happen on Saturday 17 October 2020.

Try our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the most recent instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend together with Everton v Liverpool within the Merseyside derby at 12:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Man City v Arsenal on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Predominant Occasion from 5pm.

You may add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 monthly mixed or choose up the entire sports activities bundle for simply £23 monthly.

How one can live stream Man City v Arsenal on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Man City v Arsenal workforce information

Man City: Sergio Aguero might be on the bench for City after recovering from a knee harm suffered at the beginning of the summer time. Raheem Sterling missed the worldwide break as a result of a hamstring subject however is more likely to characteristic right here.

Kevin De Bruyne withdrew from Belgium responsibility on Monday and is an harm concern, whereas Gabriel Jesus is anticipated to overlook this conflict. Oleksandr Zinchenko might be match once more, however Guardiola has some actual choice points to handle right here.

Arsenal: The Gunners will hope Aubameyang recovers from a sprained ankle to begin right here, however Kieran Tierney is nonetheless self-isolating after coming into shut contact with Scotland team-mate Stuart Armstrong, who examined constructive for Covid-19.

New signing Thomas Partey will probably make his debut, whereas Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi and Pablo Mari stay injured.

Our prediction: Man City v Arsenal

City performed a thriller in opposition to Leeds final time out however wasted a number of first-half probabilities to place the sport to mattress early on.

Guardiola has loads of points to handle in his ahead line, and this might assist Arsenal settle into the sport on the Etihad.

Count on the Gunners to take the sport to City right here. Arteta is aware of how harmful his ahead males are, and this might result in an open contest that produces targets at each ends.

Our prediction: Man City 2-2 Arsenal

Try our relaunched Soccer Instances podcast that includes particular friends, FPL suggestions and match previews

For the total breakdown of what video games are arising take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

When you’re searching for one thing else to observe take a look at our TV Information.