What TV channel is Man City v Olympiacos on? Kick off time & live stream

Manchester City welcome Greek adventurers Olympiacos to the Etihad Stadium within the the third spherical of Champions League fixtures this week.

City have began effectively and already look in a powerful place in Group C, profitable each their opening video games whereas conceding simply as soon as within the course of.

A win on Tuesday will see them getting ready to cruising via one more European group stage with minimal fuss as they search to lastly finish their painful continental duck.

The Greek facet are unbeaten on home shores and their spectacular win over Marseille final week confirmed that they’re greater than able to kicking it with the massive boys.

An extended spherical journey might take its toll on the travellers, however they are going to be determined to do the whole lot they will to make their hosts uncomfortable.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you should learn about methods to watch Man City v Olympiacos on TV and on-line.

When is Man City v Olympiacos on TV?

Man City v Olympiacos will happen on Tuesday third November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Olympiacos will kick off at 8pm.

There are quite a few Champions League video games going down this week together with Atalanta v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Man City v Olympiacos on?

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport 3 HD and Final from 7:15pm.

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport 3 HD and Final from 7:15pm.

The best way to live stream Man City v Olympiacos on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Olympiacos workforce information

Man City: Ferran Torres is anticipated to begin because the attacking spearhead with the conflict coming simply too quickly for a near-returning Gabriel Jesus.

Benjamin Mendy, Nathan Ake, Fernandinho and talismanic striker, Sergio Aguero, stay unavailable whereas Pep Guardiola might select to relaxation the likes of Kyle Walker and Aymeric Laporte forward of a weekend conflict with Liverpool.

Olympiacos: Ousseynou Ba is sidelined after testing optimistic for COVID-19 final week whereas Mohamed Camara, who is near returning, may also sit this one out.

Mathieu Valbuena is anticipated to begin in midfield and will trigger the City backline a number of points if given the area to work his magic.

Our prediction: Man City v Olympiacos

Man City have regarded fairly snug up to now within the Champions League and the conflict on Tuesday night guarantees to be no completely different.

The Greek facet will break on the more-fancied with a number of coronary heart and hearth however in the end the may of the English giants ought to be capable of brush them apart with ease.

This one appears prefer it’s going to be a method site visitors.

Our prediction: Man City 3 – 0 Olympiacos

