What TV channel is Man City v Porto on? Kick off time & live stream

Manchester City entertain Portuguese giants Porto on Wednesday in one of many extra eye-catching Champions League fixtures of the opening week.

City obtained their home problem again on observe on Saturday with a tough fought 1-0 win over Arsenal because of a aim from Raheem Sterling.

In the meantime, Porto’s detached begin to the season continued as they had been held to a 2-2 draw at Sporting Lisbon, leaving them 5 factors off the highest of the Primera Liga.

Pep Guardiola and City, determined to get their fingers on that well-known outdated trophy, will need to ship an early message to their rivals by beginning their marketing campaign off with a bang.

Porto can be hopeful of exploiting the brand new look City backline and could also be quietly assured of handing out a gap day upset.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you’ll want to learn about watch Man City v Porto on TV and on-line.

When is Man City v Porto on TV?

Man City v Porto will happen Wednesday twenty first October 2020.

Try our Champions League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the newest instances and knowledge.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Porto will kick off at 8pm.

There are quite a few Champions League video games going down this week together with PSG v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Man City v Porto on?

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15 per 30 days. You may add the ‘Massive Sport’ package deal for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV cross.

The way to live stream Man City v Porto on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Porto workforce information

Man City: Guardiola’s squad depth is already being put to the check with a raft of accidents set to sideline a number of key gamers.

Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko are all unavailable for Wednesday’s match.

Porto: Supervisor Sergio Conceicao has a close to absolutely match squad at his disposal with solely goalkeeper Mouhamed Mbaye unavailable.

Moussa Marega is certain to begin and will show to be a little bit of a menace on the counter assault.

Our prediction: Man City v Porto

You may’t assist however really feel that City, even with their health points, will merely overpower their Portuguese opponents.

With Sergio Aguero again within the fold and Sterling pulling the strings, Porto may spend nearly all of their night chasing the ball.

Porto will definitely have their alternatives, particularly on the counter, however whether or not they’ll have sufficient to beat the may of City stays a doubt.

Our prediction: Man City 3-1 Porto

Try our relaunched Soccer Instances podcast that includes particular friends, FPL suggestions and match previews obtainable on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the total breakdown of what video games are arising take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

Should you’re on the lookout for one thing else to look at take a look at our TV Information.