What TV channel is Man City v Porto on? Kick off time & live stream

Manchester City entertain Portuguese giants Porto on Wednesday in one of many extra eye-catching Champions League fixtures of the opening week.

City acquired their home problem again on observe on Saturday with a tough fought 1-0 win over Arsenal due to a objective from Raheem Sterling.

In the meantime, Porto’s detached begin to the season continued as they have been held to a 2-2 draw at Sporting Lisbon, leaving them 5 factors off the highest of the Primera Liga.

Pep Guardiola and City, determined to get their arms on that well-known previous trophy, will need to ship an early message to their rivals by beginning their marketing campaign off with a bang.

Porto can be hopeful of exploiting the brand new look City backline and could also be quietly assured of handing out a gap day upset.

When is Man City v Porto on TV?

Man City v Porto will happen Wednesday twenty first October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Porto will kick off at 8pm.

There are quite a few Champions League video games going down this week together with PSG v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Man City v Porto on?

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

live stream Man City v Porto on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Porto staff information

Man City: Guardiola’s squad depth is already being put to the take a look at with a raft of accidents set to sideline a number of key gamers.

Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko are all unavailable for Wednesday’s match.

Porto: Supervisor Sergio Conceicao has a close to absolutely match squad at his disposal with solely goalkeeper Mouhamed Mbaye unavailable.

Moussa Marega is positive to begin and will show to be a little bit of a menace on the counter assault.

Our prediction: Man City v Porto

You may’t assist however really feel that City, even with their health points, will merely overpower their Portuguese opponents.

With Sergio Aguero again within the fold and Sterling pulling the strings, Porto may spend nearly all of their night chasing the ball.

Porto will definitely have their alternatives, particularly on the counter, however whether or not they’ll have sufficient to beat the would possibly of City stays a doubt.

Our prediction: Man City 3-1 Porto

