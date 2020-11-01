What TV channel is Man Utd v Arsenal on? Kick off time & live stream

Manchester United and Arsenal will each be out for a win when these historic rivals meet at Outdated Trafford live on TV on Sunday afternoon.

Neither United nor Arsenal have gotten off to good begins within the high flight this season, and each come into this recreation within the backside half of the desk.

Arsenal have misplaced their final two Premier League fixtures and have claimed simply 9 of a potential 18 factors to date this time period.

Hosts United, in the meantime, are unbeaten in two home video games however have been left annoyed by the dour 0-0 draw with Chelsea final weekend.

TV viewers will hope for lots extra motion than the 5 complete photographs on the right track witnessed when the Blues arrived in Manchester eight days in the past.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing it is advisable to learn about the way to watch Man Utd v Arsenal on TV and on-line.

When is Man Utd v Arsenal on TV?

Man Utd v Arsenal will happen on Sunday 1st November 2020.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the newest occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend together with Leeds v Leicester, which kicks off at 8pm on Monday night time.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Arsenal on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Important Occasion from 4pm.

You may add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per thirty days mixed or choose up the entire sports activities bundle for simply £23 per thirty days.

Methods to live stream Man Utd v Arsenal on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Man Utd v Arsenal crew information

Man Utd: Anthony Martial is nonetheless suspended after being despatched off within the 6-1 defeat to Tottenham, whereas Jesse Lingard stays out with harm.

Eric Bailly is unlikely to be again in a United shirt till after the November worldwide break. Phil Jones is omitted from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Premier League squad.

Arsenal: David Luiz faces a late health take a look at for this recreation after struggling a thigh harm final weekend. Shkodran Mustafi may begin within the Brazilian’s place.

Mikel Arteta will hope to have Willian again to full health following a calf concern, however Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari, Rob Holding and Callum Chambers all stay sidelined.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Arsenal

Solskjaer will demand extra from his gamers on Sunday following their goalless draw with Chelsea final weekend and Marcus Rashford may effectively be available to ship for the Pink Devils.

Rashford has scored 4 occasions this season and is due a aim towards Arsenal, having not discovered the web towards the Gunners in 9 video games since bagging a double on his Premier League debut towards them again in February 2016.

Arteta will deploy ahead trio Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette within the hope of overwhelming the United defence. However Arsenal confirmed final week towards Leicester how this strike pressure can run cold and hot – and United will sense a chance right here.

Our prediction: Man Utd 1-0 Arsenal

Take a look at our relaunched Soccer Instances podcast that includes particular visitors, FPL ideas and match previews

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

When you’re searching for one thing else to look at take a look at our TV Information.