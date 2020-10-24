What TV channel is Man Utd v Chelsea on? Kick off time & live stream

Manchester United are in search of a 3rd win on the bounce when Chelsea rock up at Outdated Trafford on Saturday, having crushed Newcastle and PSG throughout the previous seven days.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s males might have struggled throughout their opening Premier League fixtures however confidence is excessive heading into this crunch tie.

United final performed Chelsea within the FA Cup semi-final in July, the place the Blues emerged 3-1 victors at Wembley.

Chelsea are in want of a win right here after drawing 4 of their final 5 video games throughout all competitions.

Frank Lampard’s males are but to maintain a clear sheet on the street this time period and Saturday’s match actually guarantees objectives.

When is Man Utd v Chelsea on TV?

Man Utd v Chelsea will happen on Saturday twenty fourth October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend together with Arsenal v Leicester, which kicks off at 7:15pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Chelsea on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Primary Occasion from 5pm.

How you can live stream Man Utd v Chelsea on-line

Man Utd v Chelsea staff information

Man Utd: Anthony Marital is nonetheless suspended for this conflict, which implies Edinson Cavani might make his debut in opposition to Chelsea right here.

Mason Greenwood, Harry Maguire and Jesse Lingard will all be assessed forward of the weekend, however Eric Bailly and Phil Jones stay out.

Chelsea: Supervisor Lampard has no contemporary accidents heading into this tie, so count on an analogous set-up to that which drew 0-0 with Sevilla within the Champions League in midweek.

Hakim Ziyech might begin forward of Mason Mount, whereas Cesar Azpilicueta is anticipated to return to the XI. Tammy Abraham might once more stay on the bench.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Chelsea

United have responded nicely for the reason that 6-1 defeat to Tottenham earlier than the worldwide break and can be assured of exploiting this fragile Chelsea defence on Saturday.

Nonetheless, the Blues’ ahead line is shaping up properly and Lampard will probably favor an open sport for the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to use.

This might be a frenetic match and don’t be shocked if each side have scored by the break.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-2 Chelsea

