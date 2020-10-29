What TV channel is Man Utd v RB Leipzig on? Kick off time & live stream

Manchester United face an intimidating conflict in opposition to RB Leipzig because the Germans journey to Outdated Trafford for the second spherical of Champions league fixtures.

United can be hoping to construct upon their upset win over group favourites PSG however an unconvincing draw at residence to Chelsea over the weekend suggests they could not have all of it their very own approach.

RB Leipzig are flying on the prime of the Bundesliga and can be assured of taking all three factors away from the Theatre of Goals.

Man United are but to win at residence this season and with Wednesday evening’s opponents conceding simply three targets thus far within the league, it might be one other powerful evening at Outdated Trafford.

Nonetheless, United have confirmed that they’re greater than able to beating anybody on their day and can be determined to get again to profitable methods at residence.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things it is advisable find out about learn how to watch Man Utd v RB Leipzig on TV and on-line.

When is Man Utd v RB Leipzig on TV?

Man Utd v RB Leipzig will happen on Wednesday twenty eighth October 2020.

Cut our Champions League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the newest occasions and knowledge.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v RB Leipzig will kick off at 8pm.

There are quite a few Champions League video games happening this weekend together with Juventus v Barcelona.

What TV channel is Man Utd v RB Leipzig on?

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport 2 HD and Final from 7pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15 per thirty days. You possibly can add the ‘Massive Sport’ bundle for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV go.

live stream Man Utd v RB Leipzig on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers also can stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v RB Leipzig crew information

Man Utd: Anthony Martial is anticipated to return whereas Edinson Cavani awaits his first begin for his new aspect.

After his gorgeous efficiency in opposition to PSG, Axel Tuanzebe might be in line for one more begin with Alex Telles set to exchange Luke Shaw on the left.

RB Leipzig: Having rested a number of first crew gamers on the weekend, Julian Nagelsmann, for probably the most half, has a match and firing squad at his disposal.

He should do with out Amadou Haidara, nonetheless, after the Malian examined constructive for coronavirus.

Our prediction: Man Utd v RB Leipzig

The go to of RB Leipzig might show to be a tall order for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s aspect.

Whereas there have been flashes of brilliance from United’s stars, they’ve been hamstrung by inconsistency and will wrestle to deal with a Leipzig aspect brimming with confidence.

RB Leipzig gained’t be in any temper for taking prisoners both, and can be eyeing up an enormous away day scalp.

Our prediction: Man Utd 1-2 RB Leipzig

