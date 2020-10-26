What TV channel is Man Utd v RB Leipzig on? Kick off time & live stream

Manchester United face an intimidating conflict towards RB Leipzig because the Germans journey to Previous Trafford for the second spherical of Champions league fixtures.

United shall be hoping to construct upon their upset win over group favourites PSG however an unconvincing draw at dwelling to Chelsea over the weekend suggests they could not have all of it their very own means.

RB Leipzig are flying on the high of the Bundesliga and shall be assured of taking all three factors away from the Theatre of Desires.

Man United are but to win at dwelling this season and with Wednesday night time’s opponents conceding simply three targets thus far within the league, it may very well be one other robust night time at Previous Trafford.

Nonetheless, United have confirmed that they’re greater than able to beating anybody on their day and shall be determined to get again to profitable methods at dwelling.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing it is advisable to find out about how you can watch Man Utd v RB Leipzig on TV and on-line.

When is Man Utd v RB Leipzig on TV?

Man Utd v RB Leipzig will happen on Wednesday twenty eighth October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v RB Leipzig will kick off at 8pm.

There are quite a few Champions League video games happening this weekend together with Juventus v Barcelona.

What TV channel is Man Utd v RB Leipzig on?

The sport shall be proven live on BT Sport 2 HD and Final from 7pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15 per thirty days. You possibly can add the ‘Huge Sport’ package deal for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV go.

Methods to live stream Man Utd v RB Leipzig on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may also stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v RB Leipzig staff information

Man Utd: Anthony Martial is anticipated to return whereas Edinson Cavani awaits his first begin for his new facet.

After his gorgeous efficiency towards PSG, Axel Tuanzebe may very well be in line for one more begin with Alex Telles set to interchange Luke Shaw on the left.

RB Leipzig: Having rested a number of first staff gamers on the weekend, Julian Nagelsmann, for essentially the most half, has a match and firing squad at his disposal.

He must do with out Amadou Haidara, nonetheless, after the Malian examined constructive for coronavirus.

Our prediction: Man Utd v RB Leipzig

The go to of RB Leipzig may show to be a tall order for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s facet.

Whereas there have been flashes of brilliance from United’s stars, they’ve been hamstrung by inconsistency and will wrestle to deal with a Leipzig facet brimming with confidence.

RB Leipzig received’t be in any temper for taking prisoners both, and shall be eyeing up an enormous away day scalp.

Our prediction: Man Utd 1-2 RB Leipzig

