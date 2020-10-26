What TV channel is Marseille v Man City on? Kick off time & live stream

Manchester City journey to France on Tuesday the place Marseille lie in await the second spherical of Champions League fixtures.

City’s lack of consistency reared its ugly head as soon as once more on the weekend as they had been held to 1-1 draw at West Ham, however after swatting Porto apart final time out in Europe, they are going to be assured of getting three factors on the continent.

Marseille are within the doldrums of a dire run of type that has seen them win simply two of their final seven video games in all competitions, together with a shock defeat to Olympiacos on Match day 1.

With that defeat nonetheless ringing of their ears, Marseille will probably be determined to get their marketing campaign again on observe and can sniff a possibility in opposition to their injury-plagued guests.

With a susceptible City backline of their sights, it may show to be fairly the entertaining affair.

When is Marseille v Man City on TV?

Marseille v Man City will happen on Tuesday 27 October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Marseille v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Marseille v Man City on?

The sport will probably be proven live on BT Sport 2 HD from 7pm.

Methods to live stream Marseille v Man City on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers also can stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Marseille v Man City group information

Marseille: The French facet have the pleasure of with the ability to name upon a completely match squad for the go to of Man City.

Dimitri Payet is serving a home ban however will probably be obtainable for continental duties whereas Boubacar Kamara appears set to return to the fold.

Man City: Pep Guardiola has a raft of damage issues on his arms with a number of first group gamers set to overlook out on the journey throughout the channel.

Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy have all been dominated out whereas Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake and Sergio Aguero stay uncertain.

Nonetheless, Kevin De Bruyne may make a return to the beginning XI in what would come as a large increase for Guardiola.

Our prediction: Marseille v Man City

With each groups struggling to search out their greatest type thus far, the conflict on the Stade Velodrome may show to be fairly a tussle.

Regardless of their quite a few damage points, City are nonetheless an actual pressure to be reckoned with going ahead. The likes of Raheem Sterling and Phil Phoden will probably be chomping on the bit to get operating at their French hosts.

Guardiola’s backline may look very completely different to what we’re used to however, even nonetheless, City ought to have nearly sufficient to recover from the road.

Our prediction: Marseille 1-2 Man City

