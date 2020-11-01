What TV channel is Newcastle v Everton on? Kick off time & live stream

Newcastle welcome high-flying Everton to Tyneside on Sunday with Steve Bruce’s males searching for to assert solely a 3rd league victory of the season.

The Magpies are winless of their final two Premier League fixtures however fought again to earn a 1-1 draw with Wolves final time out.

Everton, in the meantime, have been on prime type regardless that their stellar begin to the season got here to a halt final weekend with a loss to Southampton.

The Toffees are scoring for enjoyable and will take pleasure in taking up a Newcastle defence that has leaked on common 1.6 objectives per recreation this season.

And with each side discovering the web in every of the final 4 fixtures involving Newcastle and Everton, it appears possible that TV viewers will take pleasure in some goalmouth motion once more on Sunday.

When is Newcastle v Everton on TV?

Newcastle v Everton will happen on Sunday 1st November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Everton will kick off at 2pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend together with Man Utd v Arsenal, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Everton on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League from 1pm and Foremost Occasion from 2pm.

You’ll be able to add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per thirty days mixed or decide up the entire sports activities package deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Easy methods to live stream Newcastle v Everton on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Newcastle v Everton workforce information

Newcastle: Supervisor Bruce has 4 gamers nonetheless out, with Matt Ritchie, Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle and Jonjo Shelvey all unavailable for choice by means of damage.

Andy Carroll and Joelinton are each pushing for begins however might once more should make do with being on the bench.

Everton: James Rodriguez is the large damage fear for supervisor Carlo Ancelotti. Rodriguez is rated 50/50 to play following a muscle damage, however Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Seamus Coleman and Mason Holgate are out.

Richarlison is nonetheless suspended, as is Lucas Digne. Jonjoe Kenny and Jarrad Branthwaite might come into the squad in the event that they go late health exams.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Everton

Everton’s rising damage record and the suspension of each Richarlison and Digne definitely don’t assist them – and if Rodriguez isn’t deemed match to play then Newcastle will really feel assured bombing ahead.

The Toon will hope to unleash Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin right here, and Bruce might swap his facet round to be extra on the offensive.

Certainly, this recreation ought to produce objectives and it is going to be all the way down to how the Toffees reply if Newcastle try to manage issues early on.

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Everton

