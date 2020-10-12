What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Austria on? Kick off time & live stream

Northern Ireland have all of it to do of their Nations League group after a winless begin to the marketing campaign this season.

Supervisor Ian Baraclough oversaw a draw with Romania and humbling 5-1 defeat to Norway the final time his aspect performed on this competitors.

Austria are arguably the strongest workforce within the group and are the primary of two Nations League fixtures for Northern Ireland to take care of throughout this worldwide break.

Northern Ireland head into the sport having simply performed Bosnia & Herzegovina of their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final.

And Austria are additionally recent of worldwide motion, having confronted Greece in a pleasant throughout the week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things it’s essential to learn about methods to watch Northern Ireland v Austria on TV and on-line.

When is Northern Ireland v Austria on TV?

Northern Ireland v Austria will happen on Sunday eleventh October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Northern Ireland v Austria will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are quite a few Nations League video games going down this weekend together with England v Belgium, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Austria on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer from 7:30pm.

You possibly can add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days mixed or choose up the whole sports activities package deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Tips on how to live stream Northern Ireland v Austria on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Tips on how to watch UEFA Nations League within the US

ESPN+ will probably be exhibiting Nations League fixtures live within the US, which means followers throughout the pond can tune in for all the most important video games.

The eventual knockout rounds and the ultimate can even be proven live on ESPN+.

Northern Ireland v Austria workforce information

Northern Ireland: TBC

Austria: TBC

Our prediction: Northern Ireland v Austria

Austria uncovered their vulnerability within the 3-2 defeat to Romania over the last worldwide break, which can give Baraclough hope of his aspect making an influence right here.

Northern Ireland might want to play impactful soccer if they’re to strain this proficient Austrian aspect from the primary to final minute.

There’s loads of expertise on this dwelling squad, with Stuart Dallas and Steven Davis anticipated to start out. Whether or not or not that may be sufficient to regulate the sport stays to be seen, however the hosts will hope to a minimum of declare a degree right here.

Our prediction: Northern Ireland 1-1 Austria

