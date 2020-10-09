What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Austria on? Kick off time & live stream

Northern Ireland have all of it to do of their Nations League group after a winless begin to the marketing campaign this season.

Supervisor Ian Baraclough oversaw a draw with Romania and humbling 5-1 defeat to Norway the final time his facet performed on this competitors.

Austria are arguably the strongest workforce within the group and are the primary of two Nations League fixtures for Northern Ireland to cope with throughout this worldwide break.

Northern Ireland head into the sport having simply performed Bosnia & Herzegovina of their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final.

And Austria are additionally recent of worldwide motion, having confronted Greece in a pleasant through the week.

Northern Ireland v Austria

When is Northern Ireland v Austria on TV?

Northern Ireland v Austria will happen on Sunday eleventh October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Northern Ireland v Austria will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are quite a few Nations League video games happening this weekend together with England v Belgium, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Austria on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer from 7:30pm.

The way to live stream Northern Ireland v Austria on-line

The way to watch UEFA Nations League within the US

ESPN+ shall be exhibiting Nations League fixtures live within the US, that means followers throughout the pond can tune in for all the most important video games.

The eventual knockout rounds and the ultimate can even be proven live on ESPN+.

Northern Ireland v Austria workforce information

Northern Ireland: TBC

Austria: TBC

Our prediction: Northern Ireland v Austria

Austria uncovered their vulnerability within the 3-2 defeat to Romania over the last worldwide break, which can give Baraclough hope of his facet making an influence right here.

Northern Ireland might want to play impactful soccer if they’re to stress this gifted Austrian facet from the primary to final minute.

There’s loads of expertise on this dwelling squad, with Stuart Dallas and Steven Davis anticipated to begin. Whether or not or not that may be sufficient to manage the sport stays to be seen, however the hosts will hope to no less than declare some extent right here.

Our prediction: Northern Ireland 1-1 Austria

