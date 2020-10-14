What TV channel is Norway v Northern Ireland on? Kick off time & live stream

Northern Ireland proceed their Nations League fixtures with a difficult journey to face Norway this week.

Ian Baraclough’s males narrowly scraped previous Bosnia & Herzegovina of their Euro 2020 play-off showdown final week earlier than being defeated by Austria on the weekend.

Northern Ireland have did not recapture the identical kind as they’d beneath Baraclough’s predecessor Michael O’Neill, however he’ll use the Norway conflict as a time to hone his choices.

Norway ran out 5-1 winners over Northern Ireland throughout their final assembly in September.

Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland netted twice within the rout. He additionally scored a hat-trick towards Romania on the weekend and will likely be eager for extra to assist ease the frustration of Norway’s play-off defeat to Serbia final week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you have to learn about tips on how to watch Norway v Northern Ireland on TV and on-line.

When is Norway v Northern Ireland on TV?

Norway v Northern Ireland will happen on Wednesday 14th October 2020.

Take a look at our Nations League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the newest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Norway v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are quite a few Nations League video games happening this week together with England v Denmark at 7:45pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Norway v Northern Ireland on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Combine from 7:30pm.

You’ll be able to add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days mixed or choose up the whole sports activities package deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

How one can live stream Norway v Northern Ireland on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

How one can watch UEFA Nations League within the US

ESPN+ will likely be displaying Nations League fixtures live within the US, which means followers throughout the pond can tune in for all the largest video games.

The eventual knockout rounds and the ultimate will even be proven live on ESPN+.

Take a look at the newest offers to look at soccer on ESPN+

Norway v Northern Ireland staff information

Norway: The Norwegians are with out Orjan Nyland and Stefan Johansen, however everybody else is match and raring to go.

Haaland is anticipated to steer the road although Josh King could have an opportunity to shine, whereas Martin Odegaard is prone to characteristic.

Northern Ireland: Niall McGinn, Corry Evans and Josh Magennis are all in competition to start out, although Baraclough has no harm issues to implement a reshuffle.

He could search to tweak the formation given Northern Ireland’s heavy defeat final time towards Norway.

Our prediction: Norway v Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland have misplaced a bit of their aura regardless of a gutsy, spirited penalty victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina final week.

The guests are prone to arrange in a defensive method to stop one other onslaught, however in Haaland, King and Alexander Sorloth, Norway have loads of firepower able to battering a gap by many a defence.

Our prediction: Norway 3-1 Northern Ireland

