What TV channel is Norway v Northern Ireland on? Kick off time & live stream

Northern Ireland proceed their Nations League fixtures with a difficult journey to face Norway this week.

Ian Baraclough’s males narrowly scraped previous Bosnia & Herzegovina of their Euro 2020 play-off showdown final week earlier than being defeated by Austria on the weekend.

Northern Ireland have didn’t recapture the identical kind as that they had beneath Baraclough’s predecessor Michael O’Neill, however he’ll use the Norway conflict as a time to hone his choices.

Norway ran out 5-1 winners over Northern Ireland throughout their final assembly in September.

Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland netted twice within the rout. He additionally scored a hat-trick towards Romania on the weekend and shall be eager for extra to assist ease the frustration of Norway’s play-off defeat to Serbia final week.

When is Norway v Northern Ireland on TV?

Norway v Northern Ireland will happen on Wednesday 14th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Norway v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are quite a few Nations League video games happening this week together with England v Denmark at 7:45pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Norway v Northern Ireland on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Combine from 7:30pm.

Easy methods to live stream Norway v Northern Ireland on-line

Easy methods to watch UEFA Nations League within the US

Norway v Northern Ireland staff information

Norway: The Norwegians are with out Orjan Nyland and Stefan Johansen, however everybody else is match and raring to go.

Haaland is anticipated to guide the road although Josh King could have an opportunity to shine, whereas Martin Odegaard is prone to characteristic.

Northern Ireland: Niall McGinn, Corry Evans and Josh Magennis are all in rivalry to begin, although Baraclough has no damage considerations to implement a reshuffle.

He could search to tweak the formation given Northern Ireland’s heavy defeat final time towards Norway.

Our prediction: Norway v Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland have misplaced a bit of of their aura regardless of a gutsy, spirited penalty victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina final week.

The guests are prone to arrange in a defensive method to stop one other onslaught, however in Haaland, King and Alexander Sorloth, Norway have loads of firepower able to battering a gap by way of many a defence.

Our prediction: Norway 3-1 Northern Ireland

