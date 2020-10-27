What TV channel is Rangers v Lech Poznan on? Kick off time & live stream

Rangers will likely be trying to lengthen their electrical successful streak to eight once they host Polish facet Lech Poznan within the second spherical of Europa League fixtures.

After a convincing away win over Normal Liege final week and a cushty win on the weekend, Steven Gerrard’s juggernaut facet are favourites to make it two out of two firstly of their European marketing campaign.

Poznan will likely be hoping to bounce again from their loss to Benfica on the opening day however will know {that a} journey to Glasgow, in any circumstance, is a tall order.

After a frightfully poor begin to their home season, Poznan are the overwhelming underdogs for the conflict however, with nothing to lose, are greater than able to inflicting an upset.

Nevertheless, Rangers will sniff an opportunity for an enormous win.

When is Rangers v Lech Poznan on TV?

Rangers v Lech Poznan will happen on Thursday twenty ninth October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Lech Poznan will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Lech Poznan on?

The sport will likely be proven live on BT Sport 3 HD from 8pm.

Find out how to live stream Rangers v Lech Poznan on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers also can stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rangers v Lech Poznan crew information

Rangers: With a close to totally match squad to name on, life is candy for Gerrard for the time being.

Rangers aren’t prone to make many modifications from the facet that beat Normal Liege in Belgium.

Lech Poznan: The Polish facet don’t have any new damage scares to sweat over.

Main scorer Mikael Ishak will doubtless stay the spearhead as they goal to trigger an upset in Scotland.

Our prediction: Rangers v Lech Poznan

Rangers are having fun with a completely improbable run of type and the go to of Poznan couldn’t come at a greater time.

If Gerrard’s facet can discover their groove and get going early, they may register a cushty win over their lesser-fancied opponents.

It may very well be eight wins on the trot by the top of the week.

Our prediction: Rangers 4-1 Lech Poznan

