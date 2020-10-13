What TV channel is Scotland v Czech Republic on? Kick off time & live stream

Scotland will hope to make it three wins from three video games in a vastly profitable worldwide break once they face Czech Republic this week.

The Scots defeated Israel on penalties within the Euro 2020 play-offs earlier than a successful return to their Nations League fixtures with a slim 1-0 victory over Slovakia.

Boss Steve Clarke shall be delighted to see Australian-born striker Lyndon Dykes hitting his stride for the nationwide group together with his second objective in simply 4 caps.

Czech Republic additionally beat Israel throughout this present break, although they managed it with a 2-1 win in regular time.

Burnley striker Matej Vydra leads the road for the Czechs and notched one other objective for his nation on the weekend.

When is Scotland v Czech Republic on TV?

Scotland v Czech Republic will happen on Wednesday 14th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v Czech Republic will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are quite a few Nations League video games happening this week together with England v Denmark at 7:45pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Scotland v Czech Republic on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League from 7pm.

Tips on how to live stream Scotland v Czech Republic on-line

Tips on how to watch UEFA Nations League within the US

Scotland v Czech Republic group information

Scotland: Left-back stars Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson are each sidelined by means of a constructive COVID-19 take a look at and suspension respectively.

Ryan Jack, Callum McGregor and Oli McBurnie are all pushing for a begin, however Leeds defender Liam Cooper is out, that means late call-up Andy Considine may begin.

Czech Republic: The Czechs have named a 32-man contingency squad attributable to one other outbreak amongst their first-teamers.

We don’t know who will line up for them in opposition to Scotland — nor do they.

Our prediction: Scotland v Czech Republic

As soon as once more, Czech Republic are in disarray on the eve of a Scotland showdown.

Scotland ran out 2-1 winners final time in opposition to a makeshift XI, and are the favourites as soon as once more right here.

Dykes may very well be key to Scotland’s success within the close to future and he’ll hope to signal off on a profitable week with one other objective.

Our prediction: Scotland 2-0 Czech Republic

