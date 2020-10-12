What TV channel is Scotland v Slovakia on? Kick off time & live stream

Scotland get their Nations League marketing campaign again underway on Sunday when Slovakia rock up at Hampden Park trying to kick-start their very own marketing campaign.

The Scots sit high of Group B2 after two Nations League fixtures and have promotion to League A of their sights.

Supervisor Steve Clarke has been together with his gamers for lower than per week they usually have already confronted Israel and Euro 2020 qualifying throughout this worldwide break.

Slovakia themselves come into this conflict having performed Republic of Eire of their qualifier for subsequent summer season’s European Championships simply three days earlier.

And there might effectively be some drained legs on the market when these groups meet in Glasgow for an essential fixture in figuring out the eventual make-up of the group.

When is Scotland v Slovakia on TV?

Scotland v Slovakia will happen on Sunday eleventh October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v Slovakia will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are quite a few Nations League video games going down this weekend together with England v Belgium at 5pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Scotland v Slovakia on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Foremost Occasion from 7:30pm.

You possibly can add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 monthly mixed or choose up the entire sports activities package deal for simply £23 monthly.

Easy methods to live stream Scotland v Slovakia on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Easy methods to watch UEFA Nations League within the US

ESPN+ will likely be displaying Nations League fixtures live within the US, which means followers throughout the pond can tune in for all the largest video games.

The eventual knockout rounds and the ultimate will even be proven live on ESPN+.

Scotland v Slovakia group information

Our prediction: Scotland v Slovakia

Scotland have began their Nations League marketing campaign effectively and will arguably have two wins from two, slightly than simply 4 factors.

Nonetheless, Clarke will hope his facet present braveness going ahead and take the sport to lowly Slovakia, who have been outplayed by Czech Republic of their first Nations League recreation of the season.

The likes of Marek Hamsik, Milan Skriniar and Robert Mak might trigger the Scots hassle, however Clarke has loads of expertise in his squad to get the job achieved right here.

Our prediction: Scotland 1-0 Slovakia

