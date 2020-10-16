What TV channel is Sheffield United v Fulham on? Kick off time & live stream

The Premier League’s backside two sides meet on Sunday with each Sheffield United and Fulham determined for 3 factors.

Each groups have misplaced their opening 4 Premier League fixtures, with simply 4 targets shared between them.

It means Sunday’s early kick-off takes on further significance as the 2 sides gear up for what might be a tricky survival battle this season.

Chris Wilder’s United have misplaced their final three video games all by a single aim however are but to attain at dwelling this time period.

Fulham have fared little higher, having scored in only one league recreation all season.

When is Sheffield United v Fulham on TV?

Sheffield United v Fulham will happen on Sunday 18th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Fulham will kick off at 12pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Tottenham v West Ham at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Fulham on?

You’ll be able to watch this recreation completely live on BT Sport Field Workplace.

The sport will value a one-off charge of £14.95 with all charges going on to Premier League golf equipment concerned within the matches, versus the broadcasters, to make up for an absence of normal matchday earnings.

How one can live stream Sheffield United v Fulham on-line

If you are going to buy a recreation by way of Field Workplace, you possibly can select to take pleasure in it by way of TV or on-line by a live stream service.

BT Sport Field Workplace might be streamed by a pc or a cell machine similar to a cellphone or pill providing you with full flexibility to take pleasure in how you would like.

Sheffield United v Fulham workforce information

Sheffield United: Oliver Burke is rated 50/50 for this conflict, as is midfielder John Fleck. David McGoldrick and Simon Moore could also be match however face late health exams.

John Egan might not be capable to play after coming into contact with a Republic of Eire participant who examined constructive for Covid-19 whereas on worldwide obligation.

Fulham: Supervisor Scott Parker might have Kenny Tete, Harrison Reed and Mario Lemina match for choice following respective accidents.

Star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in Serbia’s 2-2 draw with Turkey in midweek however was additionally rested for one of many nation’s three video games in the course of the worldwide break, so must be contemporary right here.

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Fulham

Bar an exciting 4-3 defeat to Leeds, Fulham have struggled for targets this season and loads of strain will probably be on Mitrovic to show in a efficiency right here.

However the Blades are additionally determined for a win, which implies this recreation may very well be testy within the early levels.

Don’t be stunned if there is just one aim scored, with the defining second probably coming late on within the recreation.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Fulham

