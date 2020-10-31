What TV channel is Sheffield United v Man City on? Kick off time & live stream

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City head to Bramall Lane on Saturday searching for three much-needed Premier League factors after a meek begin to the season.

City might drop as little as sixteenth within the desk in the event that they lose to the Blades this weekend and different outcomes go in opposition to them.

The Etihad membership have picked up simply eight factors from their opening 5 Premier League fixtures and have endured a raft of accidents early on this time period.

United, in the meantime, are but to win a top-flight sport this season and solely picked up their first level of the marketing campaign in a draw with Fulham two weeks in the past.

Chris Wilder’s males got here near scalping Liverpool final weekend earlier than shedding that contest at Anfield 2-1, and the boss will hope for an equally close-fought tie right here.

When is Sheffield United v Man City on TV?

Sheffield United v Man City will happen on Saturday thirty first October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Liverpool v West Ham, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Man City on?

The sport will probably be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15 per thirty days. You possibly can add the ‘Large Sport’ bundle for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV move.

Methods to live stream Sheffield United v Man City on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may also stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Sheffield United v Man City staff information

Sheffield United: John Fleck stays out of motion for the Blades, however Max Lowe may very well be match following a concussion.

Simon Moore would possibly make it again from a damaged finger. Jack O’Connell and Lys Mousset are out.

Man City: Nathan Ake is rated 50/50 to characteristic right here after lacking City’s final three video games with a groin situation.

Sergio Aguero is out injured, whereas Fernando, Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus aren’t anticipated again till late November. Riyad Mahrez might come again into the XI after beginning on the bench in opposition to Marseille in midweek.

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Man City

The Blades have struggled for objectives this season and, whereas City could have some key males absent by way of damage, it seems unlikely that the guests will probably be spooked too usually on Halloween this Saturday.

City have sufficient firepower to comfortably win this sport however have laboured for objectives of their final three Premier League outings, scoring simply as soon as in every of them.

This may very well be a better sport than the switch worth of each squads suggests. Nonetheless, it’s exhausting to see how United maintain City at again for 90 minutes whereas posing a real menace on the different finish.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 0-2 Man City

