What TV channel is Slovakia v Republic of Ireland on? Kick off time & live stream

Republic of Ireland head to Bratislava on Thursday with hopes excessive of staving off Slovakia of their Euro 2020 play-offs semi-final.

Supervisor Stephen Kenny solely took up the job in the summertime however has been tasked with hauling this facet into subsequent 12 months’s match.

Republic of Ireland even have two Nations League fixtures to cope with throughout this worldwide break.

Kenny could rejig his formation right here in an try and get the fitting steadiness for this must-win sport.

And Slovakia might show difficult opponents after scoring in each of their Nations League video games within the earlier worldwide break.

When is Slovakia v Republic of Ireland on TV?

Slovakia v Republic of Ireland will happen on Thursday eighth October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Slovakia v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are quite a few worldwide video games going down this week together with Bosnia & Herzegovina v Northern Ireland within the Euro 2020 play-offs.

What TV channel is Slovakia v Republic of Ireland on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer from 7pm.

Easy methods to live stream Slovakia v Republic of Ireland on-line

Slovakia v Republic of Ireland crew information

Slovakia: Stanislav Lobotka might miss the sport attributable to a coronavirus outbreak at his membership facet Napoli final week.

Former Napoli star Marek Hamsik – now at Chinese language Tremendous League facet Dalian – returns to the fold, whereas Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak ought to as soon as once more begin between the sticks.

Republic of Ireland: Captain Seamus Coleman is the large absentee for Ireland after struggling an damage within the Premier League final weekend.

Shane Duffy and John Egan ought to take up the centre-back pairing once more, with the boss doubtlessly switching to 2 up entrance, with Callum Robinson probably beginning.

Our prediction: Slovakia v Republic of Ireland

Ireland suffered disappointing outcomes in opposition to Bulgaria and Finland over the past worldwide break and which will have sounded alarm bells again house.

Kenny must encourage some attacking chunk on this facet, which ought to hopefully come from Robinson’s return to the XI.

Slovakia are harmful, particularly with Hamsik’s aggressive ahead play. There will probably be further time performed right here if it ends degree, and this conflict could effectively boil right down to penalties.

Our prediction: Slovakia 1-1 Republic of Ireland (Ireland via on pens.)

