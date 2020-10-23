What TV channel is Southampton v Everton on? Kick off time & live stream

Southampton welcome Everton to St Mary’s on Sunday with either side hitting glorious kind in latest weeks.

Everton are unbeaten of their 5 Premier League fixtures to this point this season and earned a draw with Liverpool within the Merseyside derby final time out.

Saints, in the meantime, head into this fixture on a three-game unbeaten streak that features victories over West Brom and Burnley plus a 3-3 draw at Chelsea.

Each managers seem to favour assault over defence this time period and objectives are anticipated on the south coast.

And all eyes with be on England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as he seeks so as to add to his 11 objectives scored for membership and nation already this time period.

When is Southampton v Everton on TV?

Southampton v Everton will happen on Sunday twenty fifth October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Everton will kick off at 2pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Arsenal v Leicester, which kicks off at 7:15pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Southampton v Everton on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League from 1pm and Major Occasion from 2pm.

You possibly can add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days mixed or choose up the whole sports activities bundle for simply £23 per 30 days.

Find out how to live stream Southampton v Everton on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Southampton v Everton workforce information

Southampton: On-loan Theo Walcott can’t face mother or father membership Everton and so misses out, however Stuart Armstrong must be again from self-isolation.

Mohamed Salisu and Moussa Djenepo received’t characteristic attributable to damage, whereas Yan Valery may move a late health take a look at to make the bench.

Everton: Mason Holgate, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jonjoe Kenny usually are not anticipated to return from accidents till November.

Richarlison is suspended, whereas Seamus Coleman has a hamstring downside and will not be handed match for the weekend.

Our prediction: Southampton v Everton

This will likely be one of many hardest assessments Everton have confronted to this point this season, what with the absence of Richarlison by means of suspension. It means there is additional strain on Calvert-Lewin and James Rodriguez to guide the road.

Southampton have grown into the marketing campaign and will effectively show tough opposition right here. Danny Ings and Che Adams had been medical within the 3-3 draw with Chelsea final weekend.

Everton are favourites heading into the tie they usually may simply nick – however it will likely be shut. We are able to actually anticipate objectives at each ends in what might be a pulsating recreation.

Our prediction: Southampton 1-2 Everton

