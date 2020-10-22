What TV channel is Standard Liege v Rangers on? Kick off time & live stream

Rangers head to Belgium for the opening night time of Europa League fixtures to face Standard Liege using the crest of a unbelievable wave of type.

Steven Gerrard’s facet might be brimming with confidence having notched up 5 wins on the bounce together with an enormous win over Outdated Agency rivals Celtic on the weekend.

Standard Liege are some extent off the highest of the Jupiler Professional League, shedding simply as soon as of their opening 9 video games.

They missed the prospect to go high after being held to a draw by Membership Brugge on the weekend and might be trying to bounce again as quickly as doable.

However, the Scottish facet might be assured of storming the Stade Maurice Dufrasne and claiming all three factors.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things it’s essential to find out about methods to watch Standard Liege v Rangers on TV and on-line.

When is Standard Liege v Rangers on TV?

Standard Liege v Rangers will happen Thursday twenty second October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Standard Liege v Rangers will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are quite a few Europa League video games going down this week together with Fast Vienna v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Standard Liege v Rangers on?

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport 3 from 5:30pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15 per 30 days. You may add the ‘Large Sport’ bundle for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV move.

Methods to live stream Standard Liege v Rangers on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may also stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Standard Liege v Rangers workforce information

Standard Liege: The Belgian facet has the good thing about a close to clear invoice of well being forward of the arrival of the Scots.

Count on a largely unchanged facet from the one which drew with Membership Brugge on the weekend.

Rangers: Gerrard has no new harm considerations to sweat over following Rangers’ historic Outdated Agency win.

Most early predictions counsel a largely unchanged facet for the journey to Liege.

Our prediction: Standard Liege v Rangers

Whereas Rangers’ home dominance can have them able to tackle all challengers, the journey to Belgium may show to be fairly tough.

Standard Liege are a troublesome nut to crack and gained’t be simple to interrupt down at dwelling.

Gerrard’s facet must be on the their greatest in the event that they hope to get their marketing campaign off to a profitable begin.

Our prediction: Standard Liege 1-2 Rangers

