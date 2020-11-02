What TV channel is Tottenham v Brighton on? Kick off time & live stream

Tottenham face Brighton within the subsequent batch of Premier League fixtures as they hope to bounce again from a shock Europa League defeat on Thursday night.

Spurs have been toppled 1-0 by Royal Antwerp in Belgium throughout the midweek video games after Jose Mourinho fielded a contemporary beginning XI.

Nevertheless, within the Premier League issues are going much more easily for Spurs with many tipping them for a prime season if they will keep their present kind.

Brighton have struggled within the early a part of the season with only one win in six to this point.

The Seagulls shall be decided to kick on after a number of seasons languishing within the backside half however face a difficult take a look at right here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you have to find out about how you can watch Tottenham v Brighton on TV and on-line.

When is Tottenham v Brighton on TV?

Tottenham v Brighton will happen on Sunday 1st November 2020.

Try our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the most recent instances and knowledge.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Brighton will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend together with Man Utd v Arsenal, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Brighton on?

You may watch this recreation completely live on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace.

The sport will value a one-off price of £14.95 with all charges going on to Premier League golf equipment concerned within the matches, versus the broadcasters, to make up for a scarcity of normal matchday earnings.

Methods to live stream Tottenham v Brighton on-line

If you are going to buy a recreation through Field Workplace, you possibly can select to take pleasure in it through TV or on-line by means of a live stream service.

Sky Sports activities Field Workplace might be streamed by means of a pc or a cellular machine equivalent to a telephone or pill providing you with full flexibility to take pleasure in how you want.

Tottenham v Brighton staff information

Tottenham: Spurs’ solely damage concern is that of Japhet Tanganga. Sergio Reguillon is set for a recall to the XI to exchange Ben Davies – who made a expensive error towards Antwerp.

Dele Alli did not seize his probability throughout the week and is more likely to drop out of the squad, whereas Son Heung Min and Harry Kane will begin in assault.

Brighton: Lewis Dunk stays suspended, which means Joel Veltman may proceed in defence with Ben White in midfield.

Davy Propper is a doubt, however Danny Welbeck may very well be in rivalry to make his debut from the bench right here.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Brighton

The absence of Dunk may very well be key on an evening the place Son and Kane shall be hoping to maintain their blooming partnership going robust.

Spurs are graced with loads of attacking prowess and can exploit any holes they see.

Brighton have failed to seek out the online with regularity and might’t depend on sheer defensive self-discipline to get them by means of – Spurs will discover a means – leaving them in a difficult spot.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Brighton

Try our relaunched Soccer Instances podcast that includes particular visitors, FPL ideas and match previews

For the complete breakdown of what video games are developing take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

In the event you’re in search of one thing else to observe take a look at our TV Information.