What TV channel is Tottenham v Brighton on? Kick off time & live stream

Tottenham face Brighton within the subsequent batch of Premier League fixtures as they hope to bounce again from a shock Europa League defeat on Thursday night.

Spurs have been toppled 1-0 by Royal Antwerp in Belgium throughout the midweek video games after Jose Mourinho fielded a recent beginning XI.

Nevertheless, within the Premier League issues are going much more easily for Spurs with many tipping them for a prime season if they’ll preserve their present type.

Brighton have struggled within the early a part of the season with only one win in six to date.

The Seagulls will probably be decided to kick on after a number of seasons languishing within the backside half however face a difficult check right here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you must find out about watch Tottenham v Brighton on TV and on-line.

When is Tottenham v Brighton on TV?

Tottenham v Brighton will happen on Sunday 1st November 2020.

Try our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the most recent instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Brighton will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend together with Man Utd v Arsenal, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Brighton on?

You possibly can watch this sport solely live on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace.

The sport will price a one-off charge of £14.95 with all charges going on to Premier League golf equipment concerned within the matches, versus the broadcasters, to make up for an absence of standard matchday earnings.

Easy methods to live stream Tottenham v Brighton on-line

If you buy a sport through Field Workplace, you’ll be able to select to get pleasure from it through TV or on-line via a live stream service.

Sky Sports activities Field Workplace may be streamed via a pc or a cell system akin to a cellphone or pill providing you with full flexibility to get pleasure from how you want.

Tottenham v Brighton group information

Tottenham: Spurs’ solely damage concern is that of Japhet Tanganga. Sergio Reguillon is set for a recall to the XI to switch Ben Davies – who made a expensive error towards Antwerp.

Dele Alli didn’t seize his probability throughout the week and is more likely to drop out of the squad, whereas Son Heung Min and Harry Kane will begin in assault.

Brighton: Lewis Dunk stays suspended, that means Joel Veltman may proceed in defence with Ben White in midfield.

Davy Propper is a doubt, however Danny Welbeck might be in rivalry to make his debut from the bench right here.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Brighton

The absence of Dunk might be key on an evening the place Son and Kane will probably be hoping to maintain their blooming partnership going sturdy.

Spurs are graced with loads of attacking prowess and can exploit any holes they see.

Brighton have failed to search out the online with regularity and may’t depend on sheer defensive self-discipline to get them via – Spurs will discover a approach – leaving them in a difficult spot.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Brighton

Try our relaunched Soccer Occasions podcast that includes particular friends, FPL ideas and match previews

For the complete breakdown of what video games are developing take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

If you happen to’re on the lookout for one thing else to observe take a look at our TV Information.