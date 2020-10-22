What TV channel is Tottenham v LASK on? Kick off time & live stream

Tottenham will probably be hoping to banish the demons of that disastrous closing ten minutes in opposition to West Ham once they welcome LASK within the opening spherical of Europa League fixtures.

Alarmingly, with the West Ham recreation all however within the bag, Spurs fell to bits within the dying levels to concede three objectives, dropping two probably very important factors within the league.

The go to of LASK may present the perfect platform for the north London aspect to get again on monitor immediately with the Austrians struggling to get going this season.

If Jose Mourinho selects a robust aspect for the conflict, Spurs may run riot in opposition to their lesser-fancied guests.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you could find out about how one can watch Tottenham v LASK on TV and on-line.

When is Tottenham v LASK on TV?

Tottenham v LASK will happen Thursday twenty second October 2020.

Take a look at our Europa League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the newest instances and knowledge.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v LASK will kick off at 8pm.

There are quite a few Europa League video games happening this week together with Speedy Vienna v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Tottenham v LASK on?

The sport will probably be proven live on BT Sport 2 from 8pm.

The best way to live stream Tottenham v LASK on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Tottenham v LASK group information

Tottenham: Mourinho has been recognized to make use of the Europa League for rotation and the go to of LASK may show to be no completely different.

He is unlikely to danger too lots of his huge stars from the beginning however with Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier and Giovanni Lo Celso unavailable, the likes of Harry Kane, Gareth Bale and Son Heung Min may stay within the squad simply in case.

LASK: The Austrian aspect must make do with out Dominik Rieter as he begins his rehabilitation from a cruciate ligament damage.

The likes of Marko Raguz and loan-signing Johannes Eggestein, hoping to trigger Spurs a couple of complications , are in line to start out.

Our prediction: Tottenham v LASK

It shouldn’t be underestimated simply how a lot Tottenham’s West Ham capitulation may have wounded Mourinho and his squad. A number of gamers crumpled to the ground following the defeat and should decide themselves up.

Sadly for LASK, they discover themselves within the crosshairs of a aspect trying to get again on the horse with a vengeance.

It could possibly be an extended previous evening for the Austrian vacationers.

Our prediction: Tottenham 4-0 LASK

