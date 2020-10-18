What TV channel is Tottenham v West Ham on? Kick off time & live stream

Tottenham return to Premier League motion on Sunday with a mouthwatering conflict in opposition to West Ham, as Gareth Bale will get set to don the white Spurs shirt as soon as once more.

The 2 London golf equipment have endured fluctuating kind early this season and each Jose Mourinho and David Moyes will likely be eager on three factors right here.

West Ham have received their final two Premier League fixtures and have discovered some defensive solidarity, with clear sheets coming in opposition to Wolves and Leicester.

Spurs, in the meantime, navigated by means of Premier League, EFL Cup and Europa League qualifying fixtures earlier than the current worldwide break and Mourinho is aware of the depth won’t let up into the autumn.

This conflict might go both method, with gamers coming back from worldwide break already jaded.

When is Tottenham v West Ham on TV?

Tottenham v West Ham will happen on Sunday 18th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v West Ham will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Leicester v Aston Villa, which kicks off at 7:15pm on Sunday night.

What TV channel is Tottenham v West Ham on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Predominant Occasion from 4pm.

You possibly can add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 monthly mixed or decide up the whole sports activities package deal for simply £23 monthly.

How one can live stream Tottenham v West Ham on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Tottenham v West Ham crew information

Tottenham: Bale might make his second Spurs debut on Sunday after recovering from a knee damage sustained whereas he was nonetheless at Actual Madrid.

Giovani Lo Celso is also obtainable for Mourinho, whereas Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga will face health checks.

West Ham: Moyes is fortunate to have few accidents right here, with Issa Diop, Ryan Fredericks and Arthur Masuaku all probably returning to the squad.

Michail Antonio ought to begin up entrance as soon as once more, with Angelo Ogbonna anchoring the defence.

Our prediction: Tottenham v West Ham

Spurs have had a complete first crew on worldwide responsibility not too long ago and this, coupled with their intense fixture checklist already this season, might trigger them points on Sunday.

Bale’s return is an amazing increase for supervisor Mourinho, who might additionally name Dele Alli again into the primary XI.

Spurs could also be favourites right here however the Hammers are in good kind, have few accidents and can sense a victory in north London. It could be a rocky second debut for Bale.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-2 West Ham

