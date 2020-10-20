What TV channel is West Brom v Burnley on? Kick off time & live stream

West Brom head into a vital Premier League encounter, even at this early stage of the season, in opposition to Burnley on the Hawthorns tonight.

The Baggies have picked up only one level from their opening 4 Premier League fixtures and have discovered it tough to regulate to life within the high flight.

Boss Slaven Bilic might be decided for his males to take advantage of a key showdown with the one aspect to have recorded zero factors in 2020/21 up to now.

Burnley are historically sluggish starters, and this season has confirmed to be no exception.

The Clarets have performed simply three video games up to now this season although, and a win might elevate them out of the relegation zone with a recreation in hand on numerous groups.

When is West Brom v Burnley on TV?

West Brom v Burnley will happen on Monday nineteenth October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Burnley will kick off at 5:30pm.

The opposite recreation of the night takes place between Leeds and Wolves at 8pm on Monday Evening Soccer.

What TV channel is West Brom v Burnley on?

You possibly can watch this recreation completely live on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace.

The sport will value a one-off price of £14.95 with all charges going on to Premier League golf equipment concerned within the matches, versus the broadcasters, to make up for an absence of standard matchday earnings.

How one can live stream West Brom v Burnley on-line

If you are going to buy a recreation by way of Field Workplace, you possibly can select to get pleasure from it by way of TV or on-line via a live stream service.

Sky Sports activities Field Workplace might be streamed via a pc or a cell system corresponding to a telephone or pill supplying you with full flexibility to get pleasure from how you want.

West Brom v Burnley group information

West Brom: Callum Robinson has been given the all clear to play after finishing a interval of COVID-19 self-isolation.

Kenneth Zohore and Hal Robson-Kanu are each out of this one, however new signing Karlan Grant might function at some stage.

Burnley: Ben Mee, Jack Cork and Matt Lowton are all sidelined, however Jay Rodriguez might make a comeback right here.

Johann Gudmundsson is a doubt after selecting up a knock on worldwide responsibility.

Our prediction: West Brom v Burnley

West Brom have seemed defensively suspect of their opening video games to say the least. They’ve conceded extra objectives than anybody up to now, regardless of having performed fewer video games.

Nevertheless, going ahead they’re graced with loads of tempo and talent within the form of Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana.

Burnley look stagnant following one other lack of summer season spending and may very well be put to the sword by a group who perceive the burden of this conflict.

Our prediction: West Brom 2-1 Burnley

