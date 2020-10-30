What TV channel is Wolves v Crystal Palace on? Kick off time & live stream

Wolves welcome Crystal Palace to Molineux on Friday evening figuring out a win will catapult them into the highest three – at the least till the weekend Premier League fixtures are performed.

Wolves are unbeaten in three top-flight video games heading into this conflict and will have made it three straight victories had they not conceded late within the 1-1 draw with Newcastle final Sunday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s males now come up in opposition to a Palace facet which can be themselves unbeaten in two outings – which incorporates final weekend’s 2-1 win over Fulham.

Palace misplaced 2-0 on this fixture final season, with Daniel Podence and Jonny scoring for the hosts on a heat July night at Molineux.

However Eagles boss Roy Hodgson can be hoping for a greater end result this time round as additionally they look to interrupt into the Champions League locations.

Wolves v Crystal Palace workforce information

Wolves: Jonny – who scored the final time these sides met – is the one absentee for the hosts.

Raul Jimenez ought to begin up entrance as soon as once more, with Pedro Neto and Podence both facet of the primary man.

Crystal Palace: Jack Butland and Jordan Ayew have each examined optimistic for coronavirus in current days and can probably not play. Hodgson is sweating on the health of James McCarthy and James Tomkins.

Jairo Riedewald – who scored in opposition to Fulham final time out – is rated 50/50 to characteristic right here. Gary Cahill might characteristic, however Nathan Ferguson, Wayne Hennessey and Connor Wickham are dominated out.

Our prediction: Wolves v Crystal Palace

Palace have doggedly picked up factors this season regardless of a raft of accidents to their squad and will nicely frustrate Wolves right here.

Wolves endured a tricky time of it in opposition to deep-lying Newcastle final weekend and can wish to take the sport to Palace.

However the specter of Wilfried Zaha and Michy Batshuayi means the guests won’t ever be removed from this contest. A draw is on the playing cards if Palace stick with their recreation plan.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-1 Crystal Palace

