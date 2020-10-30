What TV channel is Wolves v Crystal Palace on? Kick off time & live stream

Wolves welcome Crystal Palace to Molineux on Friday night time understanding a win will catapult them into the highest three – at the least till the weekend Premier League fixtures are performed.

Wolves are unbeaten in three top-flight video games heading into this conflict and will have made it three straight victories had they not conceded late within the 1-1 draw with Newcastle final Sunday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s males now come up in opposition to a Palace aspect which can be themselves unbeaten in two outings – which incorporates final weekend’s 2-1 win over Fulham.

Palace misplaced 2-0 on this fixture final season, with Daniel Podence and Jonny scoring for the hosts on a heat July night at Molineux.

However Eagles boss Roy Hodgson will probably be hoping for a greater outcome this time round as in addition they look to interrupt into the Champions League locations.

When is Wolves v Crystal Palace on TV?

Wolves v Crystal Palace will happen on Friday thirtieth October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend together with Man Utd v Arsenal at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Wolves v Crystal Palace on?

You’ll be able to watch this recreation solely live on BT Sport Field Workplace.

The sport will value a one-off charge of £14.95 with all charges going on to Premier League golf equipment concerned within the matches, versus the broadcasters, to make up for a scarcity of standard matchday revenue.

The best way to live stream Wolves v Crystal Palace on-line

If you are going to buy a recreation through Field Workplace, you may select to get pleasure from it through TV or on-line by means of a live stream service.

BT Sport Field Workplace could be streamed by means of a pc or a cellular system similar to a cellphone or pill providing you with full flexibility to get pleasure from how you would like.

Wolves v Crystal Palace crew information

Wolves: Jonny – who scored the final time these sides met – is the one absentee for the hosts.

Raul Jimenez ought to begin up entrance as soon as once more, with Pedro Neto and Podence both aspect of the principle man.

Crystal Palace: Jack Butland and Jordan Ayew have each examined constructive for coronavirus in latest days and can seemingly not play. Hodgson is sweating on the health of James McCarthy and James Tomkins.

Jairo Riedewald – who scored in opposition to Fulham final time out – is rated 50/50 to function right here. Gary Cahill might function, however Nathan Ferguson, Wayne Hennessey and Connor Wickham are dominated out.

Our prediction: Wolves v Crystal Palace

Palace have doggedly picked up factors this season regardless of a raft of accidents to their squad and will effectively frustrate Wolves right here.

Wolves endured a troublesome time of it in opposition to deep-lying Newcastle final weekend and can need to take the sport to Palace.

However the specter of Wilfried Zaha and Michy Batshuayi means the guests won’t ever be removed from this contest. A draw is on the playing cards if Palace keep on with their recreation plan.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-1 Crystal Palace

