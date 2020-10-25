What TV channel is Wolves v Newcastle on? Kick off time & live stream

Wolves will look to make it three wins on the bounce once they tackle Newcastle at house in Sunday’s afternoon kick off.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s males beat each Leeds and Fulham 1-0 over their previous two Premier League fixtures and have saved stable on the again since a 4-0 loss to West Ham.

Newcastle’s early-season kind has fluctuated, in the meantime, and so they appeared at a loss within the 4-1 defeat to Manchester United final weekend.

Wolves and Newcastle have drawn 1-1 in every of their final three conferences collectively and one other draw might be on the playing cards right here.

Between them these sides have scored on common simply 1.2 targets per sport this time period, so it might be a low-scoring contest on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part it’s good to learn about the way to watch Wolves v Newcastle on TV and on-line.

When is Wolves v Newcastle on TV?

Wolves v Newcastle will happen on Sunday twenty fifth October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Newcastle will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Arsenal v Leicester, which kicks off at 7:15pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Wolves v Newcastle on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Predominant Occasion from 4pm.

You possibly can add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days mixed or choose up the whole sports activities package deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Easy methods to live stream Wolves v Newcastle on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Wolves v Newcastle crew information

Wolves: Jonny is the one absentee for Wolves, with boss Nuno probably bringing Fernando Marcal again into the beginning XI.

Raul Jimenez ought to begin once more after his successful purpose towards Leeds.

Newcastle: Christian Atsu, Henri Saivet, Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons are usually not included in Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad for the remainder of the season.

Karl Darlow is perhaps match to play on Sunday, whereas Isaac Hayden is extra uncertain. The injured Dwight Gayle, Issac Hayden and Martin Dubravka are all dominated out.

Our prediction: Wolves v Newcastle

Wolves confirmed nice defensive resilience towards Leeds final Monday however will probably be inclined to take the sport to Newcastle right here.

That will open issues up however with Toon boss Steve Bruce determined to not lose, we may see a stalemate at Molineux.

Certainly, neither aspect are scoring freely in the meanwhile and this conflict may finish goalless.

Our prediction: Wolves 0-0 Newcastle

