What uniforms and medals the royal family wore at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

All the uniforms that the Royal Family wore and what they represent (REUTERS)

In the funeral of queen elizabeth iimany members of the Royal family they wore military uniformsand some took suits. They met this Monday for the state funeral of the late monarch, which began with a procession since Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. Meanwhile he King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince William wore military suits, the prince Andrés and the prince Harry they didn’t.

The Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that only members of the royal family con military rank they will carry military uniforms during the events prior to the Queen’s funeral.

The rey wore his uniform Marina Real and his son and heir dressed in the colors of the RAF at the Queen’s funeral, in a nod to the branches of the Armed forces in which both served. As he Duke of Sussex As the Duke Of York, who also served in the army, they dressed in mourning for the state funeral because no longer they are active members of the royal family.

King Charles III

Carlos had a six-year military career, mainly flying for the Royal Navy (REUTERS)

the king dressed Royal Navy No. 1 tailcoat with sword, the collar of the Order of the Garter, the sash of the Order of the Thistle, the order of the collar of the Order of Merit, the Star of the Garter and the Star of the Thistle.

also wore full size medals, as the Queen’s Service Order (New Zealand), the Coronation Medal, the Silver Jubilee Medal, the Golden Jubilee Medal, the Diamond Jubilee Medal, the Platinum Jubilee Medal and the Good Conduct in Service Medal (three additional service bars).

Other medals were Canadian Forces Decoration (three additional service bars), the New Zealand Commemorative Medal and the New Zealand Armed Forces Award. Carlos pursued a six-year military career, primarily flying for the Royal Navy.

The Earl of Wessex

Prince Edward did not do military service, but spent a brief period as a cadet in the Royal Marines after leaving university in the 1980s (REUTERS)

The Earl of Wessex wore the blue uniform with the rank of Honorary Colonel of the Royal Wessex Cavalry, with the estrella and the sash of the league and estrella from Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO).

He also took the medals of the Silver, Gold, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee, the New Zealand Medal and the Canadian Forces Medal.

The prince edward he did not do military service, but did spend a brief period as a cadet in the Royal Marines after leaving university in the 1980s.

the prince of wales

The Prince of Wales spent seven years in the army, including more than three years as a search and rescue pilot (REUTERS)

The Prince of Wales dressed the RAF uniform No. 1 with the garter sash with wings raf pilot and the chest order of the estrella of the league.

He also carried the Gold, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals.

William he spent seven years in the Army, including more than three years as a search and rescue pilot.

princess anne

Although the royal princess has not served in the military, she is in possession of a series of honors and titles (REUTERS)

The princesa Anto lucy one Royal Navy full dress uniform with the range of Admiral. Wear full size medals, as the Queen’s Service Order, the Coronation Medal, the medals of Silver, Gold, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee, the Long Duration and Good Conduct Medal (Royal Navy), the Canadian Forces Decoration, the Service Medal of the Order of Saint John and the 1990 New Zealand Medal.

In addition, he wore a thistle sash and thistle star decoration, as well as the Most Noble Order of the Garter (Garter Star), the Very Ancient and Very Noble Order of the Thistle (Star) and the Royal Victorian Order (Knight’s Grand Cross). Although the princess royal has not served in the military, is in possession of a number of honors and titles.

