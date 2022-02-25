What unites David Faitelson with Ukraine

David Faitelson recalled his family ties with Ukraine (Photo: [email protected]_espn)

The beginning of the military invasion that Russia directed in the territory of Ukraine has become the center of conversation worldwide. In the midst of the opinions and explanations about the tensions, the concern for the integrity of the population in the event of an escalation in the armed conflict. the sports journalist David Faitelson expressed his concern, although he also took the opportunity to remember the family bond that binds him to the current territory of Ukraine.

Through his verified Twitter account, the journalist born in Ashkelon, Israel, acknowledged that two family generations preceded his they had their origin in a couple of cities located inside the current Ukrainian territory, very close to the Polish border. Without specifying whether it is the paternal or maternal branch, he recalled that “My grandfather was born in Bar-Vinnytsia and my grandmother in Drohobych (…) both of Ukrainian origin”.

The two demarcations are inside Ukraine, although historically they came to belong to the Kingdom of Poland and the Soviet Union. Due to its location, both Vinnytsia What Drohobych they have been a fundamental part of history in Europe, particularly in the warlike conflicts that have taken place throughout the 20th century, as well as what happened in the first decades of the 21st century.

David Faitelson hinted that on his arrival in Mexico he was attracted by the colors of Club América (Photo: ESPN/[email protected])

The proximity to Poland was crucial so that in the 1940s, before the advance of the Nazi army led by Adolf Hitler, the region was besieged by the occupation forces. Even, one of the cruelest chapters of the genocide led by the then German militia took place in the placeas well as other war events related to Stalin that have disturbed the peace of the local population at relevant times.

“Both of Ukrainian origin. A land once besieged by the Nazis and then by the Bolsheviks and Communists and now by Russia. Let us pray that innocents do not die. #PrayForUkraine ”, were the words with which Faitelson concluded his publication on the social network.

It is worth mentioning that, although the journalist from ESPN forged his entire career in the sports fountain in Mexico, its origins go back to the city of Ashkelon, in the country of Israelwhere he was born on November 8, 1968. In that place he lived the first years of his childhood and had his first approaches to sports, as well as the occupation to which he would end up dedicating himself years later.

David Faitelson catapulted his sports career with José Ramón Fernández (Photo: Screenshot/DEPORTV)

In the Asian territory, Faitelson Pulido also lived in his own flesh some armed conflicts. “We suddenly saw the sirens and ran to some shelters so that the air attack would pass. I lived through the Six Day War and the Yom Kippur War. We had to be vigilant for security issues. My dad transported workers to the Gaza Strip. We ate there. It was a different place but we were not afraid”, he declared in an interview with Roberto Gómez Junco.

At the age of eight, in the year 1976, David arrived in Mexico to settle permanently. Continuing his interest in sports, he was quickly drawn to baseball, a discipline he witnessed at the Social Security Park. However, his passion for soccer led him to look for a team with the same colors as Beitar Jerusalem.

“That was the team my father taught me to love. Then, when I arrived in Mexico I had to look for a team similar to the one in the yellow colors. So, who is in yellow? ”, She declared to the microphones of Now or never. Although he hinted at his fanaticism for America, his position radically changed when was trained under the tutelage of José Ramón Fernándezone of the biggest detractors of the Eagles.

