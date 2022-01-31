What video game will Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson bring to the cinema? 7 films in which it would fit

After adapting the arcade classic Rampage and appearing in several games, the actor is preparing his next action project.
A few days ago we learned that the popular actor and former WWE professional wrestler, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, was preparing a new video game adaptation for the big screen. Unfortunately, the actor didn’t give us too many clues about the title, just saying that it was “one of the biggest and baddest games” he had ever played and that he had been able to play it for years.
Let’s do the right thing by our gamer friendsDwayne ‘The Rock’ JohnsonThe truth is that this limits the options a little, understanding that it is some triple A title that hit the market a few years ago and has large doses of action. However, we found it fun to imagine which video game sagas would lend themselves to a film adaptation with Dwayne Johnson giving life to some of their characters and the truth is that some would have many possibilities.
In any case, we cannot say that there is no a keen interest in adapting video games to film, with projects as interesting as Uncharted: The Movie, with Tom Holland as Nathan Drake or Sonic: The Movie 2. Regardless of the project Johnson is working on, he has promised to do a great job with it: “Of course we are going to do the right thing for our gamer friends, but we’re really making a great movie.” Now we just have to wait for the actor to reveal the title later in the year, but until then, what role would you like to see The Rock in?
