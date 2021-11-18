What was not seen in the Elden Ring beta: bosses, unreleased areas and enemies beyond the limits

Players haven’t been slow to use exploits to explore everything in the Elden Ring thus far.

From Software gave us a glimpse of everything it has to offer the open world of Elden Ring through a 15 minute gameplay of the most spectacular. And many players were lucky enough to explore this universe in the game’s closed beta, but it seems for some the content was insufficient. For this reason, they have insisted on use exploits to discover what there is beyond the limits, and what awaits on the other side of the barrier will increase the expectations of any user.

These news still have some graphical glitchesKotaku has echoed some discoveries made by the more adventurous players, who have been able to enjoy content not prepared for the public. It should be noted that some of these elements still have graphical glitches and errors in your animations, but they allow a glimpse of very interesting news in the world of Elden Ring.

Users have encountered a gigantic bear that acts as a mini bossFor starters, users point out that there are no new items to collect, understandable given the incomplete territories they enter. But these areas also hide new threats such as a gigantic bear acting as a mini-boss, something that is perceived in some really powerful attacks and abilities that produce bleeding and poisoning.

On the other hand, it has also been possible to enter a totally new area: the Evergaol, which is accessed through a platform that seems to teleport us to a battlefield. Here, players have come across a situation where, apparently, we will be fighting a boss named Crucible Knight Flo, because although the scene integrates a combat music and an enemy life bar, this being does not appear on screen. And, exploring a little more around the place, the player ends up falling into the void and dies.

One of the NPCs featured in the gameplay does not appear in the game testsIn addition to all this, some user has managed to reach the area where an NPC called Alexander, which has already debuted in the aforementioned gameplay. However, this character does not appear in these game tests, so we will have to wait until its official launch to meet you.

It is clear that Elden Ring has stirred a good part of the fan community of the Souls, so it was to be expected that players wanted to go beyond the limits imposed by From Software. Therefore, we have time to consult the technical details of the title until its premiere on February 25, 2022, as the developer has already given more information on the performance of delivery on PCs and consoles, and has reiterated the different aspects in which it innovates.

So far we have talked about new horizons that they should not see in the Elden Ring tests, while in 3DJuegos we present our impressions within the limits decided by From Software. An experience that reminds us of the Dark Souls formula in a fascinating open world.

