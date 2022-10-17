What was not seen of Marcelo Gallardo’s farewell in River Plate: the new hit in his honor and the heartfelt messages from the fans

With deep emotion, Marcelo Gallardo said goodbye as River Plate coach in a packed Monumental stadium (@RiverPlate)

As if it were a paradox of destiny, tonight Marcelo Gallardo said goodbye to his people against the same rival with which he debuted in his adventure as coach of River Plate at the Monumental.

That August 17, 2014, those led by the Muñeco won 2-0 with goals from Colombian Teófilo Gutiérrez and Leonardo Pisculichi, within the framework of the second date of the Transition Tournament. Today they lost 2-1, but the most important thing was seen in the stands, outside the stadium and once the match was over. The Antonio Vespucio Liberti became a venue where the entire millionaire town came together to say goodbye to their great idol and, why not, make one last attempt to try to change the course and convince him of one more adventure with the crossed red band on the chest. A night with sadness for the farewell of a giant within the club, but with hints of hope for a quick return.

The night before, the first messages for Napoleon began to appear. One of the containment fences for the accesses to the field had a graffiti that read “Hug me until Gallardo comes back”. Nearby, such as Avenida Lidoro J. Quinteros or Udaondo, the presence of street parades stood out. “You gave us eternal happiness”, “Thank you very much Muñeco”, “2014 forever”, “The children of our children’s children will remember your story”, River loves you” or “This is your house, we are waiting for you soon”, were some of the messages posted by fans.

The fans chant the name of the Doll in the vicinity of the Monumental

Of course, merchandising was also the order of the day. All the flags and shirts were allusive to the native of Merlo, who with his 14 titles as coach plus his 6 as a player became the most successful player in River Plate’s rich history along with Ángel Labruna.

As the date coincided with Mother’s Day, many families came to see one of the last performances directed by Gallardo. Others, on the other hand, traveled miles to say present, even if it meant not being at dinner with mom. “Old lady, today the Doll is leaving us, I can’t miss it”let out a young man while talking on the phone, in search of an accomplice answer from the other side of the line.

One of the flags dedicated to the coach (Franco Fafasuli)

The buses from the different clubs approached along Libertador Avenue and everyone had something allusive to the occasion, be it a poster on the windshield or a flag hanging from the windows. Also some private cars, with one of the last phrases that the DT immortalized: “It has been a beautiful story.”

“You gave us the Cup, you gave us joy. What you did for River is not forgotten in life ”, was one of the songs that the supporters of the Núñez club sang the most before accessing their locations inside the stadium. Of course there was also room for the new hit, which was used forcefully to try to twist a decision that seems to be irreversible.

The ovation to Marcelo Gallardo

The ball was still not even close to rolling that the Monumental exploded twice. The first was when they showed the coach entering the locker room on the giant screen. “Muñeco, Muñeco”, they came down from the four sides of the Antonio Vespucio Liberti. The other was during the announcement of the formation. On this occasion, the voice of the stadium dedicated some heartfelt words to the DT and the public responded according to the situation with a “Gallardo is from River, from River he does not leave.”

Under a red and white smoke, as well as some balloons with the colors of the club, the public again exploded under the chant. “Hey, doll! We want to tell you… you are eternal, like in Madrid. Do not go! Think about it once more, the whole Monumental asks you for it”. Gallardo, with somewhat glazed eyes, greeted all the ball catchers and sat down on the substitute bench.

The new hit in honor of the Gallardo Doll that sounded at the Monumental.

In the first part, the millionaire strategist was always off the bench, glued to the lime line encouraging his players, especially Franco Armani after his weak response to Scoundrel’s goal. He then asked for more pressure up front and to be more sharp in the last meters.

In training, after the applause for the coach when he entered the tunnel, one of the most emotional moments of the night was experienced. It was when one of the first surprises came to light. A video of Gallardo’s first press conference played on the screen as flashes of the great exploits with Napoleon on the bench appeared. “The first step is to believe. Thank you, Marcelo”hill.

The people of River asked for the prompt return of the idol

Although the complement began with another direct blow to the chin, the party never tarnished and was cheered by the team and by the Doll, who at times had to contain himself to not let his emotions out.

About the epilogue Matías Suárez won with a header to break the resistance of Gaspar Servio. The Cordovan quickly went to the substitutes’ bench to dedicate the goal to the coach, who had a lot to do with his arrival at Núñez and supported him during his series of injuries.

The “Muñeco, Muñeco” was sung again in the Monumental once the meeting was over, as a prelude to what was to come. Despite the defeat, Marcelo Gallardo, after congratulating the Rosario Central players and hugging with his team (Juanfer Quintero broke down, as did Enzo Francescoli, who could not contain the emotion in the hug)approached the central circle to say goodbye to his people.

While Enzo Pérez gave him a special shirt, with the ’10’ on the backthe 14 trophies he won were placed in the middle of the court to pay tribute. She smoothed her hair and took off her tie, gasping for air so she could sing a few words.

A new video made even the rudest in the Monumental sniffle. All the conquests were reviewed one by one, with Napoleon as the central axis. From passion in the interior of the country to madness in Japan. From the night of pepper spray to the first Copa Libertadores, from the first title to the eternal final against Boca in Madrid.

Marcelo Gallardo’s emotion during his farewell speech (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

Quintero was the first speaker of the night, reading a heartfelt letter of thanks from the fans. “Thank you for December 9, for that emotion that will live forever”, one of the phrases that most resonated and unleashed the euphoria of those present. In the background, all the advertising posters were modified under the slogan “Eternal Doll”.

The lights were dimmed again and the people did not hesitate to plead once again “Gallardo is from River, he will not leave from River” before beginning the speech. Marcelo touched the intimate fibers by remembering his mother and thanking both the people and the players, leaders, Enzo Francescoli and members of his coaching staff.

“I’ll miss you so much. The link is not a one-year contract, or eight, as has happened. My bond with River is for life. Thank you really, with all my heart, I love you and we will see each other again at some point in this life”, He concluded after melting into a hug with his children.

With his words one of the greatest and most glorious chapters of River Plate was closed, but in the air of the Monumental the illusion of a soon return flew over…

