What was once the answer of Punjab in Rahul Gandhi’s assembly with PK? Rawat stated – gets ‘Excellent Information’ quickly

Punjab Congress Information: Congress Common Secretary Harish Rawat (Harish Rawat) Indicating that the continued discord within the birthday party’s Punjab unit would finish quickly, the BJP chief stated that excellent information would come for the Punjab Congress within the subsequent three-four days. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Rahul Gandhi) He made this commentary in a dialog with newshounds after assembly Mr. Congress’s Punjab in-charge Rawat stated, “Excellent information will come for Punjab Congress within the subsequent three-four days.”Additionally Learn – Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the deaths because of lightning, appealed to the state governments for assist

Allow us to inform you that for the previous few months, open discord is being noticed in Punjab Congress. Former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and a few different leaders have opened a entrance in opposition to Leader Minister Amarinder Singh. To unravel the discord within the birthday party, the Congress prime command had constituted a three-member committee underneath the chairmanship of Chief of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Additionally Learn – Rahul Gandhi’s goal at the executive, stated – the collection of ministers has larger, however the place is the vaccine?

Within the subsequent 3-4 days, there might be excellent information for Punjab Congress: Congress Common Secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat after assembly Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi %.twitter.com/1JkTpSYl7A – ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls 2022: BJP will struggle on all 117 in Punjab meeting elections to be held subsequent year- B L Santosh

The committee took the opinion of greater than 100 leaders of Punjab Congress together with the Leader Minister after which submitted its report back to the prime command. Lately, Amarinder Singh met Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Sidhu additionally met former birthday party president Rahul Gandhi.

However, election strategist Prashant Kishor additionally met former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. The 2 have met at a time when there’s a tussle occurring within the Punjab unit of the Congress. Prashant Kishor was once appointed as his fundamental consultant through Punjab Leader Minister Amarinder Singh a couple of months again.

It’s reported that Congress normal secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, birthday party’s group normal secretary KC Venugopal and Congress’ Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat had been additionally provide all through the assembly of Rahul Gandhi and Prashant Kishor.

Rahul Gandhi is a countrywide chief, many kinds of other people meet him and discuss himself. This doesn’t imply that Prashant Kishor got here right here to discuss Punjab: Harish Rawat, Congress on Rahul Gandhi and Prashant Kishor’s assembly %.twitter.com/0On3xmaYZi – ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) July 13, 2021

Even though Harish Rawat stated in this factor that Rahul Gandhi is a countrywide chief, many kinds of other people meet him and discuss himself. This doesn’t imply that Prashant Kishor got here right here to discuss Punjab.

(Enter: ANI, Language)