What was the cause of the “poisoning” of Emiliano Sala and the pilot before the plane crash

Emiliano Sala was 28 years old and had been transferred to Cardiff in the Premier League

Since mid-January, the British justice has been carrying out a procedure to establish the responsibilities in the accident that cost the life of the Argentine footballer Emiliano Hall and the airplane pilot David Ibbotsonin early 2019. A court of Dorsetsouthern England, heard on Tuesday the statements of Dr. Basil Purduewho confirmed that the striker who had been transferred from Nantes al Cardiff suffered a “severe carbon monoxide poisoning” that left him “unconscious” before the aircraft crashed in thel English Channel.

This information about the intoxication of the two men aboard the Piper PA-46 Malibu It is not new, but that does not stop it from being impressive. In August 2019, the investigation of the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) had determined that the body of Emiliano “had a high saturation level of COHb (the combined product of carbon monoxide and hemoglobin)”so they had allowed themselves to deduce as “probable” that the pilot also “I would have been exposed to carbon monoxide”. It should be noted that the body of Ibbotson, the pilot, was never found.

After the tragedy, one of the first lines of investigation had focused on discovering why the aircraft had crashed. The first hypotheses pointed to a human error caused by the meteorological factoras explained to Infobae Pamela Suárez, the highest authority of the Civil Aviation Accident Investigation Board (JIAAC), the Argentine entity that was part of the investigation into the event led by the British Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

But, the finding of carbon monoxide in the body of the deceased soccer player was key to understanding that the cause of the accident had been another . “The toxicology tests found that the passenger had a high level of saturation of COHb (the combined product of carbon monoxide and hemoglobin). It is considered likely that the pilot would also have been exposed to carbon monoxide”, the AAIB noted in its August 2019 report.

In this way, the investigation was directed to solve the new enigma: how did this toxic gas get into the cabin?

The plane in which Emiliano Sala was traveling

In March 2020, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) of the United Kingdom published an extensive report with analysis and conclusions, among which it was highlighted that the pilot Ibbotson did not have a license to fly. In addition, the results of the simulations carried out with a model and indestructible aircraft were published, thanks to which it was determined as It is likely that the actual aircraft has exceeded its structural limits.

This had two main consequences. First, the aircraft’s transponder reported an incorrect altitude during the trip, which introduced the possibility that the aircraft did not actually climb to the 2,300 feet its transponder reported but instead broke up at a lower altitude.

The second, linked to the presence of carbon monoxide inside the cabin, which was inhaled by Ibbotson and Hall. “Based on an evaluation of the possible routes for CO to have entered the cabin during the accident flight, it was considered that the most likely cause was exhaust gas that leaked out of the heater hose with the cab heater . This would have required significant damage/disruption of the exhaust/heater hose during the accident flight.”

Room had a carboxyhemoglobin (COHb) saturation of 58%.

“The pathologist considered that the passenger would have been deeply unconscious at the time of the accident and the pilot would have been exposed to similar levels of CO as the passenger. Although the information available did not allow a quantitative determination to be made, it is likely that the pilot was affected to some extent by the effects of CO poisoning.”, concluded a part of the AAIB statement.

The original report explained that toxicology tests on Sala’s blood showed a level of carboxyhemoglobin (COHb) saturation of 58%product of the combination of carbon monoxide (CO) with hemoglobin, the protein molecule that transports oxygen located in red blood cells, and these levels were described as “potentially fatal”. “Exposure to monoxide can cause damage to the brain, heart and nervous system”they assured.

KEEP READING:

Emiliano Sala suffered “serious poisoning” before the plane crashed: the revelations in the new trial for the soccer player’s death

Trial for the death of Emiliano Sala: the organizer of the flight received 18 months in prison

“I hope you end up in jail, bastard”: the strong cross between Christian Martin and the man convicted of the death of Emiliano Sala