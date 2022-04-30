What was the curious custom that Checo Pérez learned from Carlos Slim

Carlos Slim and Sergio Pérez have a long history of knowing each other (Photos: Gettyimages)

The relationship of Czech Pérez with the Slim family is not new at all, because from the first years of Guadalajara in the world of motorsports, the support of Charles Slim y Carlos Slim Domit It has been key to being able to consolidate himself in the foreground and demonstrate his ability.

The main impulse arose around the Telmex Foundation y his special support for Mexican motor sport, as different drivers have been able to flourish nationally and internationally through sponsored events and academies; so right now, the main graduate’s name is Sergio Pérez.

Because the union between these characters began when Sergio was less than nine years old, the passing of the months caused a closer union, so much so that the Red Bull driver has already revealed one of the customs that the tycoon has and who most admires him for his busy schedule.

Carlos Slim is the richest man in Mexico (Photo: Susana Gonzalez/ Getty Images)

In an interview with the site The Athleticthe man from Jalisco was asked if he was the type of person who leaves his casual conversations in one of the multiple social networks that exist, to which Sergio answered no, who does read them, but can’t always reply quicklywhich is why it was considered “terrible” for text conversations.

It is for this reason that Czech learned the curious habit of answering, even after a long period of time, any type of conversationbecause it was something that Carlos Slim himself instilled in him despite his busy schedule as a businessman.

“Then I think, ‘Okay, I’ll reply later.’ And the following text: “I will answer you later”. So I just forget about it. But to be honest, I always answer, even if it’s a month later, “the Mexican began to describe.

“I always like to reply to messages. I learned it from Carlos Slim. He will always reply, even if it’s three months later (from the text), he will reply to anyone. And if he can do it, I can do it too,” Checo said.

Checo Pérez’s relationship with the Slim family began at a very young age, when he and his brother ran under the support of their father, Antonio Pérez Garibay (Photo: Instagram/Antonio Pérez Garibay)

This was exemplified by the tight schedule that a pilot of formula 1 during a weekend of activity, a day in which he receives a greater number of dedications, congratulations or messages of support, which he cannot respond to during the weekend.

“Sometimes in races you do a good qualifying and then you are full of messages and receive many compliments. But then you’re flying and so on. So yes. I’m bad, I have to say. I’m wrong”, The Mexican continued regarding the subject, in an interview that touched on several different points about him.

Photos: Bloomberg // Instagram @schecoperez

It was in 1997, when Sergio He was just seven years old and began his foray into the world of motorsports, a scenario where the Pérez family already had enough experience thanks to his father, Antonio Perez Garibaynational champion of the Marlboro Cup in 1987.

The connection occurred at the Toluquilla racetrack, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, where the Pérez family first met a young Slim Domit, barely 30 years old, and his father Slim Helú, who was already 57 years old.

were the skills of Antony and Sergio the ones that seduced the two car-loving personalities, so as soon as the Team Telmex in 2002, promoted by Carlos Slim Domitthe two young drivers made their space and were in charge of dazzling more than one within the organization

