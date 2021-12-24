What was the dream that Diego Cocca and Luis Reyes fulfilled for an Atlas fan

Diego Cocca fulfilled the dream of an Atlas fan. (Photo: Luis Ramírez / EFE)



Luis Reyes Y Diego Cocca, at the end of Opening 2021, they fulfilled the dream of Jose de Jesus Loera, who has become one of the most iconic fans of Atlas in the last days. Because in its condition of blind, has only been able feel the encounters and the narrations of their relatives to enjoy the matches of the club of their loves.

After obtaining the title of the Liga BBVA MX of the Red and black after 70 years, the technician of the Atlas and the Bone, were able to fulfill the dream of dis Pepe, who was he Honor guest on the night of the return from Grand finale at Jalisco Stadium. At the end of the game, they had the gesture of hang the champion medal and allow you feel the title cup.

In an interview for ESPN Digital, Don Pepe, together with his son, Adrián Loera, they talked about the experience they had that December 12th, when they lived on the court of Colossus of the Calzada Independencia, the championship of your favorite team.

“At the end of the game, my father entered the field, after the substitute goalkeeper for Atlas, José Hernández, allowed him to enter; The ‘Bone’ Reyes was the one who approached with him, showed him the glass and when he touched it, he got the ‘chinita skin’. Not knowing what the glass is like, he touched it and felt it, so the first thing he did was lift it because of his emotion. He did what he felt and thought in his head, it was his moment, we did not tell him to pick it up, they gave it to him and he did what he wanted with the glass, that moment was what he most dreamed of and asked for, feel the glass and It gave him sweet skin, “said his son Adrián.

Eddy Reynoso also celebrated together with the Atlas players. (Photo: Instagram / @ caneloteam)

Later, he described the joy they felt at having the opportunity to meet Diego Cocca. Later, the Argentine strategist lent his champion medal and don Pepe gave him a big hug, What token of appreciation for obtaining the championship with the club of his loves.

“I was waiting for Diego Cocca because I wanted to congratulate him and when I saw him I thanked him for helping the team and I was very pleased to meet him, I hugged him and thanked him a lot. I asked him if I could touch his medal, and Diego lent it to me and I kissed her for the emotion. That is why I wanted to approach Diego Cocca, to thank him for what he did in Atlas and to find out who was the person who achieved that coveted title ”, described ‘Don Pepe’ excitedly.

On the other hand, he also revealed that the Atlas board invited him with his family, at the semifinal against the Pumas de la UNAM Yet the final against the lion. Both duels, he lived them with great emotion, to such a degree that he had a hard time falling asleep the night before. However, he detailed that he never doubted that he could touch the cup and celebrate the title of the set of Foxes.

“Saturday was when it was most difficult for him to sleep, on Sunday he went to mass and asked for his team because they will be champions, they were many emotions together, but in his dream it was very clear that he was going to touch the cup, singing and jumping to the celebrate the title ”, he sentenced.

The Atlas team managed to be champion after 70 years. (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



Finally, the players Camilo Vargas, Jesus Angulo, Brayton Vazquez Y Edgar zaldivar, were some of the elements with which Don Pepe also celebrated that night. There is no doubt that that moment will remain in your memory as the happiest of his life. In addition, since he emphasized that the joy that the Rojinegro team gave him exceeded the day of his wedding and even the birth of his children.

Currently, their 57 years, José de Jesús Loera collaborates in the civil association Second look, in which offers workshops and conferences to people with other disabilities such as auditory, visual and multiple. As well as the sordoceguera, with the aim that they can perform different activities and overcome the fear of everyday tasks.

KEEP READING:

Why the arrival of Sebastián Córdova to Tigres caused the anger of Michel Leaño

Alejandro de la Rosa called Nahuel Guzmán a coward for his attitude in the final of Liga MX Femenil

The reactions left by the possible arrival of Katty Martínez to América Femenil