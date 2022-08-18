What was the movie that brought together Naples Butter and El Santo

Santo and Napoles Butter were heroes of the ring in the Mexican 20th century (Photo: Twitter/@cinemexicano_mx)

While sports such as soccer and cycling earned the affection of Mexican fans throughout the 20th century, the mix of spectacularity with sports talent catapulted the ring as a stage worthy of the public’s taste. Inside, stories of characters who became legends were written, such as The Saint y the butter Napleswho in their heyday as idols shared the cast in a feature film that made it to the big screen.

In the memory of the followers who saw the birth and growth of boxing and Mexican wrestling, the names of Jose Angel Napoles and later on, Rodolfo Guzman Huerta. The men who became sports heroes realized their fans’ dreams by fighting shoulder to shoulder with a common enemy in the film holy and Naples Butter in La Llorona’s revenge.

The film released in 1974 was directed by Miguel M. Delgado and was part of the extensive filmography starring the silver masked man, since he occupies the place number 45 of the 54 tapes of his repertoire. Also included in the credits were Natalia Herrera, Alonso Castaño, Ana Lilia Tovar, Alejandro Romero, Sonia Fuentes, Tony Salazar, José Rojas, El Grecoamong others.

The film responsible for combining them was “La Llorona’s Revenge” (Photo: Conarte.org.mx)

For the plot, the director used the traditional Mexican legend of The Llorona. Although he took up the most relevant aspects of the original story, the script had to be subjected to a compulsory adaptation in order to incorporate the performance of Mantequilla and El Santo.

According to information from the Cineteca Nacional, the film is about Professor Esteban Lira, a renowned historian who has dedicated part of his career to studying the myth of La Llorona. Among his investigations, the academic discovered that, in addition to having killed the children in common that he had with a Spanish nobleman, the woman known as Doña Eugenia Esparza also hid 10,000 gold doubloons.

Professor Lira’s main objective is to recover the treasure that the woman hid in order to use it for the benefit of underprivileged children. To achieve this he must face the wrath of La Llorona, for which he asked Santo for help, the silver masked man, and your good friend Butter Naples.

The Silver Masked Man lived his entire professional career without being unmasked (Photo: Facebook/El Santo (The Silver Masked Man)

The identity of the most popular masked man in Mexican wrestling has remained hidden since 1942when he made his first appearance in the ring, until the year 1984 when he decided to uncover his face during the broadcast of a program hosted by Jacobo Zabludovsky. The meekness with which he removed the cloth from his face that afternoon contrasted with the fierceness displayed on top of the ring each time he was forced to defend his honor.

Rodolfo Guzman Huerta He was born in Tulancingo, Hidalgo, on September 23, 1917, but emigrated to Mexico City in his childhood. In the Tepito neighborhood he met his passion for wrestling and began his career on the side of the rude, although over the years his character led him to embody the values ​​that Mexican society wanted. see in a superhero.

Napoles Butter dominated the welterweight category although he failed to challenge Carlos Monzón in middleweight (Photo: Twitter/@JuanLuisDuarte7)

Jose Angel Napoles He was born in Santiago de Cuba on April 13, 1940 and from his youth he showed the will to stand out as a professional boxer. However, the arrival of Fidel Castro to power, through the Cuban revolution, implied an obstacle to achieve its objective. After the new regime prohibited the professional practice of boxing, Butter He emigrated to Mexico City.

In addition to building his legend in the ring by defending his multiple championships in the welterweight category, became the protagonist of comics and the repository of the emotion of the Mexican fans. Despite the success, the Butter He suffered difficult days at the end of his life, as both his health and his economic situation reduced his quality of life. He passed away on August 17, 2019 at the age of 79 in Mexico “his country from his heart”.

