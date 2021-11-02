What was the origin of the hatred between Carlos Albert and Ricardo La Volpe

Albert was always critical of La Volpe’s personality (Photo: Instagram / @ carlos_albert_57 / File)

Carlos Albert ended his controversial media career last Friday. For more than forty years, the commentator left behind various rivalries with countless characters linked to the world of football. One of his most remembered disputes is the one he had with the Argentine coach Ricardo Antonio La Volpe. Despite the fact that they never got along and that darts were a constant, there was a moment that marked the rivalry forever.

Albert was always critical of La Volpe’s personality. Since the times of Mustache As a player, criticism from the journalist was already common. But that tone was reinforced when Ricardo Antonio decided to venture into technical direction. In a meeting that had all the warnings of going wrong, due to the powerful character of both, Albert and La Volpe faces were seen in an interview broadcast by CNI Canal 40.

At that time, the Argentine had a year of having taken the reins of the Mexican team after passing through the Toluca. Albert had many questions saved and did not want to get all the criticism he always said on the air. The interview quickly turned into an argument. The main theme was the generational change that the South American helmsman had planned to make in the Tri.

Ricardo La Volpe was one of Albert’s main rivals. (Photo: Cuartoscuro / Fernando Carranza García)

Albert asked La Volpe why he had beaten himself with Hugo Sanchez when the Mustache directed to Penta at Atlas. The DT denied it and mentioned that Hugo was hurt by not being a coach of the national team. La Volpe counterattacked immediately began to question negativity that he perceived in the way of doing journalism the Albert.

But then Albert raised the tone of the conversation. “It bothers me that you hold us responsible for everything, that we are ignorant, that in Mexico there is no talent. It bothers me that you point to the journalists and don’t have the balls to point out the managers, ”the journalist said in response.

The coach remained fixed in his posture and reproached Albert for his vision of Mexican soccer. “Your columns are 98% negativity. You have not won anything. You cannot say that there is no talent in Mexico. They do not understand or do not want to understand ”. La Volpe stressed that since his arrival in the tricolor he had set himself as a goal train new players, because the old references were already out.

Carlos Albert was always characterized by his controversial style. (Photo: Instagram / @ carlos_albert_57)

La Volpe’s responses elicited a strong reaction from Albert, who let himself go with everything. “If you haven’t won more than two titles in 25 years. I thought you were going to act with dignity. You are part of that marketing of the Mexican National Team ”, he reproached the coach. He later asked if the Tri I was going to be present at the World Cup in Germany. There La Volpe responded with a remembered phrase: “I do not have any doubt. I walk by ”.

Albert said La Volpe was “Cheapening” for the various players he summoned. DT defended himself on the grounds that the team was under construction. And that was when everything irremediably exploded. “Do you know what a process is? You don’t talk about footballYou talk about anything, ”La Volpe exploded.

Then, the helmsman asked what the alternative would be in case a referent could not go to a game. “If it doesn’t go (Jared) BorgettiWho do we call? ”Ricardo asked. “To a young man”Albert answered, agreeing with him. “Who?” Said the DT in a mocking tone. “To a young man,” the journalist repeated. La Volpe got up from her chair and left the study while Carlos stuttered to ask one last question. “Until later, until then I left it to you,” La Volpe said goodbye between ironic and annoyed.

