What was the performance of the quarterbacks until Week 6 of the NFL

Derek Carr was one of the most outstanding in Week 6 (Photo: PETER JONELEIT / EFE / EPA)

The NFL it continues at a fast pace and, as the weeks go by, the matches that are presented are more and more intense. The Week 6 It was one of the most difficult days for the performance of the quarterbacks who played below the numbers they had been marking. ESPN ranked them as the top five and worst five of the week.

Tom Brady– Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The call “GOAT” showed up Thursday night in front of Eagles and completed 34 of 42 pass attempts for 297 yards, plus two passes to the end zone and an interception. His completion percentage reached 81.0 percent.

Derek Carr– Las Vegas Raiders. The Las Vegas team shone in their victory against the Denver Broncos and the quarterback signed one of the best performances of the week. Carr completed 18 of 27 pass attempts for 341 passing yards and two touchdown passes and his Total Quarterback Rating (QBR) placed it with 85.2.

Kyler Murray- Arizona Cardinals. Murray has led the Cardinals to become the only undefeated team in the league and this week he excelled with four passes to the end zone. He managed to complete 20 complete passes of his 30 attempts, with 229 passing yards and continues without taking his foot off the gas in the race for the NFL MVP.

Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray remain undefeated in the NFL (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez / Reuters)

Aaron Rodgers- Green Bay Packers. The veteran quarterback of the Los Angeles team Cheese Heads appeared in front of the Bears de Chicago with 17 successful passes of 23 attempts he got 195 yards, in addition to two passes to the promised zone.

Matthew Stafford– Los Angeles Rams. The newcomer to the Los Angeles team reached 251 yards through the air on 22 completions and gave four touchdown passes. His average yards per pass attempt was 8.96.

Jared Goff- Detroit Lions. The team of Detroit they have become the only team without a win so far this season, and Goff has not been blamed. This week he completed 28 passes on 42 attempts for 202 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

Justin Hebert – Los Angeles Chargers. The pin of the Chargers did not have an outstanding performance in front of Baltimore and he hit 22 completions of 39 pass attempts for 195 yards, with a touchdown, but was intercepted once. He had a 56.4 completion percentage and was the fourth-worst of the day.

Daniel Jones – New York Giants. Jones had the worst grade within the Total QBR of the week. He had 29 completions of 51 attempts for 242 passing yards, no touchdown passes and three interceptions. It was the worst of the NFL with a 29.2 percent rate of inaccurate passes on the day.

Daniel Jones has failed to shine with the Giants (Photo: Brad Penner / Reuters)

Davis Mills- Houston Texans. During this week he connected 29 of 43 attempts to pass and managed to obtain 243 yards without a touchdown and with two interceptions. Your numbers in the Total QBR were 22.2.

Geno Smith- Seattle Seahawks. Seattle is in several problems and now they have found one more in Smith. At the start of this week’s game against the Steelers, he completed 23 shipments of 32 attempts. He had 209 yards, a touchdown pass and no interceptions, but had a fumble that represented the defeat of his team.

With information from ESPN Stats & Information and TruMedia and ESPN.

