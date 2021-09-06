What was the rating of the All-Stars Game between Liga MX and MLS

The match between the stars of Liga MX and MLS was the most watched in the history of this competition. (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea / USA TODAY Sports)

The game played a few days ago in Los Angeles, California It was the most watched game in the history of the All-Star Game organized by MLS. This was announced in a statement from the MX League, since by adding the ratings of English-speaking television with that registered in Spanish-speaking television stations, it has reached double the number of spectators of any other of the All-Stars Game matches.

The match ended tied at one goal in regular time, so it had to be defined in the penalty shootout, where it was won by the MLS stars by making one more shot on goal for a 3-2 victory.

Goals in regular time were scored by Uruguayan Jonathan The Little Head Rodríguez by those of the MX League and by the Colombian Jesús Murillo of the MLS in counterpart. In penalties, almost all the shooters charged it in a very wrong way, the players failing for Liga MX. Rogelio Funes Mori, Erik Lira and Salvador Reyes. And on behalf of those at home, both Eduard Atuesta and the Portuguese Nani failed.

The Uruguayan goal scorer for Cruz Azul, Jonathan Cabecita Rodríguez scored the goal of the match for Liga MX. (Photo: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports)

The collectors who scored a goal on their shot from 11 steps were Rubens Sambueza and Luis Romo for the Mexican League, as well as the Croatian Damir Kreilach, Daniel Salloi and Ricardo Pepi for the Major League Soccer team.

According to the Liga MX statement, the match had a number of viewers of more than 3 million people in the Spanish-speaking broadcasts, result of the sum of the ratings of the various television stations that broadcast the meeting. So it became the most followed All-Star game ever.

The previous game with the most followers on television had been the meeting between the MLS stars and Real Madrid played in 2017.

One day before the All-Stars Game there was an All-Stars Skills Challenge that was won by Liga MX and that also reflected very good audience numbers. (Photo: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports)

On the part of the television stations that broadcast the meeting, ESPN added a reach of 1.64 million expectant people, with 7.48 rating points; doubling the meeting of 2017 that registered a reach of 815 thousand viewers.

Also one of the platforms where it reached very good numbers was within the application of the television station, ESPN Play, where did he get into among the five most watched sporting events, beating Superbowl LV streamed within the application itself.

On the other hand, within TUDN, which was another of the television broadcasting stations of the meeting, recorded an audience of 1.4 million viewers, what was the second highest viewing encounter ever, only behind the game between MLS and Real Madrid on the sports network.

In terms of transmission fidelity, the match tripled the previous numbers. (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea / USA TODAY Sports)

In terms of transmission fidelity, improved the numbers achieved before the match between leagues, since he got a stay of the 50.21% of the total broadcast, much higher than that of previous All-Star games, which registered an average of only 15.53 percent. Which reflected that people stayed longer watching the game without switching to some other program.

Social networks were another scenario where the All-Star Game shone, in total they were made 637 posts with respect to the game through the official accounts of both the MX League and the MLS. 160.7 million impressions and 2.5 million interactions counted within posts, a very large number of popular followings.

The MLS stars ended up prevailing in the first edition of the All-Star Game between Liga MX and Major League Soccer. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY Sports)

The league thanked all those who were aware of this show, both in the stadium and outside of it, in an attempt to make the competition break boundaries and go international to win fans around the world:

“The LIGA BBVA MX thanks the thousands of fans who gathered at the stadium and the millions of viewers who enjoyed this historic match in the history of our football. With results like these, the commitment of our League to internationalize is strengthened, in order to get closer to its public beyond the borders of Mexico ”.

KEEP READING:

These are the Liga MX friendlies: which are the best of the day

Who is Adrián Goransch, the German player who never used America in Liga MX

This is how Faitelson, Martinoli, Álvaro Morales and others reacted to the suspension of Brazil vs Argentina